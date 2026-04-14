Be Your Own Boss, Protect Your Heart: How Self-Employment Supports Heart Health

Self-employment may support better heart health in Hispanic women, with reduced risks of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and poor overall health.
Being your own boss might be linked to reduced heart disease risk factors. Self-employed Hispanic women may enjoy better health outcomes than their salaried counterparts, according to new research. The study finds lower rates of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, poor self-rated health, and binge drinking among self-employed Hispanic women compared to those working for wages or salaries.
These findings highlight a strong link between self-employment and improved health indicators in Hispanic women, including reduced risk of hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and alcohol misuse.
Heart Disease Risk in Hispanic Women Linked to Work StructureThe findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Ethnicity & Disease, suggest that work structure may be related to cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk among this group, said Dr. Kimberly Narain, assistant professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the study’s senior author (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
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“Hispanic women experience a disproportionate burden of heart disease compared to non-Hispanic women,” said Narain, who is also director of Health Services and Health Optimization Research for the Iris Cantor-UCLA Women’s Health Center. “This is the first study to link the structure of work with risks for heart disease among this group of women.”
Self-Employment May Lower Heart Disease Risk in Hispanic WomenThe researchers examined 2003-2022 data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to examine the association between self-employment, cardiovascular disease risk factors and health outcomes for Hispanic women. The data included 165,600 Hispanic working women. Of those, about 21,000, or 13%, were self-employed rather than working for wages or a salary.
Self-Employed Women Report Better HealthOverall, the researchers found that self-employed women were less likely to report CVD-associated health problems. They were also about 11% more likely to report exercising compared with their non-self-employed counterparts.
Specifically, they found that they had:
- 1.7 percentage point lower chance of reporting diabetes (roughly 23% decline)
- 3.3 percentage point lower chance of reporting hypertension (roughly 17% decline)
- 5.9 percentage point lower chance of reporting obesity (roughly 15% decline)
- 2.0 percentage point lower chance of reporting binge drinking (roughly 2% decline)
- 2.5 percentage point lower chance of reporting poor or fair overall health (roughly 13% decline)
“In fact, the decrease in high blood pressure linked to self-employment was nearly as large as the decrease in high blood pressure linked to being in the highest income group,” she said.
The study has some limitations. Among them, the researchers relied on self-reported outcomes, which might be less reliable among ethnic and racial minorities and those from a lower socioeconomic background, the researchers write. In addition, the researchers’ definition of “poor mental health” does not entirely match the accepted definition in the 5th edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. They also did not have data allowing them to examine the specific types of occupations held by the women.
The study design also cannot prove any causal relationships between self-employment and CVD risk, which is a subject that the researchers will explore. “The next step in the research is to conduct studies that are able to better assess if the structure of work is a cause of higher heart disease risks among Hispanic women,” Narain said.
Reference:
- Exploring Self-Employment and Cardiovascular Disease Risk among Hispanic Women - (https://ethnicity-disease.kglmeridian.com/view/journals/ethn/35/4/article-p139.xml)
Source-Eurekalert