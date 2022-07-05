About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Be Kind to the Cruel World: World Red Cross Day 2022

by Dr Jayashree on May 7, 2022 at 11:33 PM
8 May is the World Red Cross Day, a global day to celebrate the uniqueness and unity of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

This day also marks the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, founder of the Red Cross movement. The first International Red Cross Day was celebrated in 1948 in the aftermath of World War II, with the name changing to World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in 1984.

This year, the focus will on be putting kindness in the picture and encouraging people around the world to #BeHumanKind. Learn more about the theme and find ways to get involved.

2022 theme: #BeHumanKind



The world would feel tough and scary right now. These past months and years have been marked by multiple crises that have spared no one and have hit the most vulnerable people the hardest, from COVID-19 to the climate crisis, causing humanitarian emergencies and escalating conflicts.
But despite this, there is so much hope and humanity to be found in the form of acts of kindness.

Acts of kindness are all around us. No matter how big or small, they make a huge difference in people's lives. The various acts of kindness have the power to spark a ripple effect, multiply, and spread across communities, countries, and the whole world.

So, believe in the power of kindness, and on this World Red Cross Day, we will be celebrating all types of acts of kindness and showing how, together, they have a truly global impact.

Use the hashtag #BeHumanKind across all social media channels and share your stories of kindness. Create and share pictures and videos of you making our kindness symbol on your media pages.



Source: Medindia
