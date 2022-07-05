Be Kind to the Cruel World: World Red Cross Day 2022

2022 theme: #BeHumanKind

The world would feel tough and scary right now. These past months and years have been marked by multiple crises that have spared no one and have hit the most vulnerable people the hardest, from COVID-19 to the climate crisis, causing humanitarian emergencies and escalating conflicts.But despite this, there is so much hope and humanity to be found in the form of acts of kindness.Acts of kindness are all around us. No matter how big or small, they make a huge difference in people's lives. The various acts of kindness have the power to spark a ripple effect, multiply, and spread across communities, countries, and the whole world.So, believe in the power of kindness, and on this World Red Cross Day, we will be celebrating all types of acts of kindness and showing how, together, they have a truly global impact.Use the hashtag #BeHumanKind across all social media channels and share your stories of kindness. Create and share pictures and videos of you making our kindness symbol on your media pages.Source: Medindia