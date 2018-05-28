Attending the 'Fit India' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to the country to make yoga a part of their daily lives and focus on getting fit, "if we are fit, India is fit", he stated.

Be Fit, Make India Fit: Prime Minister Modi

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, he said: "I appeal to all the citizens to adopt their legacy of yoga and create a healthy, happy and harmonious nation."Modi, in the 44th edition of his monthly radio address - Mann Ki Baat, said the practice of yoga leads to building up of courage, a sense of forgiveness and mental peace.Talking about the 'Fit India' campaign, he mentioned a large number of people came forward to support the campaign and are sharing videos of their workouts on social media."When I say 'Fit India', I believe that the more we play, the more we will inspire the country to come out and play."For me, it is heartwarming that the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli has included me in his challenge... and I have accepted his challenge. I believe this is gainful and this kind of a challenge will inspire us to be fit along with others as well," he added.Source: IANS