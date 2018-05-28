medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Be Fit, Make India Fit: Prime Minister Modi

by Sushma Rao on  May 28, 2018 at 11:09 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Attending the 'Fit India' campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to the country to make yoga a part of their daily lives and focus on getting fit, "if we are fit, India is fit", he stated.
Be Fit, Make India Fit: Prime Minister Modi
Be Fit, Make India Fit: Prime Minister Modi

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, he said: "I appeal to all the citizens to adopt their legacy of yoga and create a healthy, happy and harmonious nation."

Modi, in the 44th edition of his monthly radio address - Mann Ki Baat, said the practice of yoga leads to building up of courage, a sense of forgiveness and mental peace.

Talking about the 'Fit India' campaign, he mentioned a large number of people came forward to support the campaign and are sharing videos of their workouts on social media.

"When I say 'Fit India', I believe that the more we play, the more we will inspire the country to come out and play.

"For me, it is heartwarming that the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli has included me in his challenge... and I have accepted his challenge. I believe this is gainful and this kind of a challenge will inspire us to be fit along with others as well," he added.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga

Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.

Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release

Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release

Yoga poses open your heart and mind and help you cope with a heartbreak in a healthy way.

Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?

Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?

Discussions on fitness and weight loss regimes generate a lot of heated debate but it's important that you find out which workout is right for you.

Yoga for Stress

Yoga for Stress

Tap into the powers of mind-body therapy called yoga and find out how you can use yoga for effective stress management.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 Lofexidine

Lofexidine

Lofexidine tablets for oral use were approved by FDA in May 2018, for reducing the intensity of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...