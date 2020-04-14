BCG Vaccine May Not Protect Against COVID-19: WHO

"There is experimental evidence from both animal and human studies that the BCG vaccine has non-specific effects on the immune system. These effects have not been well characterized and their clinical relevance remains unknown," WHO stated.
Two clinical trials addressing the question are underway, and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available, it noted.
BCG vaccination prevents severe forms of tuberculosis in children and diversion of local supplies may result in an increase of disease and deaths from the tuberculosis, it warned.
Source: IANS