Bavarian Nordic Vaccine Loses Efficacy Against Mpox in a Year

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Effectiveness of modified vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic vaccine against mpox infection: emulation of a target trial



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Booster doses of the MVA-BN vaccine may be necessary to maintain long-term protection against Mpox. #mpox #mpoxvaccine ’

Booster doses of the MVA-BN vaccine may be necessary to maintain long-term protection against Mpox. #mpox #mpoxvaccine ’

As Mpox Spreads, Vaccine Protection Fades Faster Than Expected

Advertisement

Advertisement

Effectiveness of modified vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic vaccine against mpox infection: emulation of a target trial - (https://www.bmj.com/content/386/bmj-2023-078243)

Two recent studies indicate that the efficacy of Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine against Mpox diminishes to undetectable levels within 6 to 12 months. This discovery raises concerns about long-term protection as the global Mpox outbreak continues to rise ().Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic or MVA-BN is indicated for active immunization against smallpox, Mpox, and related orthopoxvirus infections and disease in all adults 18 years of age and older.The vaccine, administered as a 2-dose injection given 4 weeks apart, is the first jab against Mpox to be prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO).The first study, published in the open-access medical journaldemonstrates that “orthopoxvirus-specific binding and MVA-neutralising antibodies waned to undetectable levels one-year post-vaccination in at-risk individuals who received two doses of MVA-BN”.Led by researchers from the Erasmus University Medical Center, in the Netherlands, the study called for continuous surveillance to understand the impact of declining antibody levels.The team investigatedand 19 laboratory workers in the Netherlands in 2022 and 2023. The participants included both those born before and after 1974 when the smallpox vaccine ceased to be administered in the Netherlands.“While antibodies induced by historic smallpox vaccination using first- or second-generation vaccines can be detected for decades, we find rapid waning of antibody in vaccine recipients without pre-existing immunity,” the study showed.The other study, published on a preprint server and not peer-reviewed, also showed that “the MVA-BN vaccine generated mpox serum antibody responses that largely waned after 6-12 months”.The study led by researchers from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School, US, collected serum samples from 45 participants who had either confirmed Mpox infection or received either one or two doses of MVA-BN.In the study, Dan Barouch, the director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at the Centre reported that vaccine-generated Mpox antibodies largely waned after 6 to 12 months.After a year,in people who received just one shot.MVA-BN, developed in 2019, is a live attenuated vaccinia virus vaccine.A recent study in theshowed that the vaccine efficacy estimates for two doses of the vaccine range from 36 percent to 86 percent.Having just one dose is only about 58 percent effective in preventing Mpox, the study showed.Source-IANS