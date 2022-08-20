About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Basic Grooming Habits for Men and Women

by Hannah Joy on August 20, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Basic Grooming Habits for Men and Women

Taking care of yourself and your body is called grooming. Here are a few tips to follow. Read on to know more.

Five Grooming Tips

We thought we should discuss some grooming details that are occasionally, if not frequently, forgotten. Why would you let anything detract from your good looks? They say it's all about the little things.

Eyebrow maintenance


Keeping your glabella, that is the part between your eyebrows and above your nose, would make your eyebrows look a lot cleaner and sharper. Unless you have a unibrow, just a little bit of plucking and/or threading would make a world of difference.

Six Grooming Habits Every Man Should Know

Six Grooming Habits Every Man Should Know


Grooming tips for men: Refresh and rejuvenate yourself by going for a walk or hike, reading. Joyful people are stunning and it works like a charm.
Moisturize


Some of you might not need it, but it wouldn't hurt on giving it one more look.

Lips. Elbows. Knees. Feet

Chapped lips draw a lot of attention. And while elbows, knees and feet might not be focal points, but when they are dry and like sandpaper, they do get noticed. It wouldn't take a long regime to get them in order. Just a little bit of moisturiser on these parts before bed, and you're set.
Five Essential Grooming Tips for Men

Five Essential Grooming Tips for Men


Even men need to look and smell fabulous, like women. Look beyond your shaving kit to be well-groomed.
If you think that cleaning your body with water is all the hydration you need, you are dead wrong. While drinking water hydrates your body, splashing water on your skin makes it dry and flaky because it will wash the oils away from it.

Nose and ears waxing


It's important to trim hair from your nose and ears. Find a barbershop that offers waxing for nose and ears, they hurt a lot less than you'd expect. And lesser hair in nose and ears mean lesser dirt accumulation.

Nail clipping


Short and clean is the way to go. You might not know when, but women notice the little things. Clip your nails every fortnight, and if you're feeling fancy, get a quick mani-pedi at your barbershop. Who minds soft hands and feet! And the mini massages are a bonus.

Bathroom Etiquettes


If you share a bathroom with someone, a carpet of beard trimmings in the sink might become a matter of friction with your roommate. It takes about 30 seconds to run water over it, or an easier solution is just trimming in the shower.

Enjoy your relaxation as you admire your impeccable grooming!



Source: IANS
