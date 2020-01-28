Bariatric Surgery may Decrease Colorectal Cancer Risk

The overall risk of developing colorectal cancer was 3 in 1,000 in patients with obesity who underwent weight-loss surgery, compared with 4 in 1,000 in those who did not."Day by day, the scientific community is continuing to uncover the benefits of weight loss surgery, and this paper affirms this," said lead author Sulaiman Almazeedi, MD, of Jaber Al-Ahmed Hospital, in Kuwait."Obesity today remains one of the most preventable causes of morbid disease and early death, and despite the controversy, we believe weight loss surgery can be an important tool in tackling this epidemic."Source: Eurekalert