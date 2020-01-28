medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Weight Loss

Bariatric Surgery may Decrease Colorectal Cancer Risk

by Iswarya on  January 28, 2020 at 2:01 PM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who underwent bariatric surgery had a more than 35 percent decline in the risk of developing colorectal cancer than obese individuals who had no surgery. The findings of the study are published in the BJS.
Bariatric Surgery may Decrease Colorectal Cancer Risk
Bariatric Surgery may Decrease Colorectal Cancer Risk

The BJS analysis, which included seven studies with a total of 1,213,727 patients and an average follow-up of seven years, was conducted because individual studies have presented conflicting results.

Show Full Article


The overall risk of developing colorectal cancer was 3 in 1,000 in patients with obesity who underwent weight-loss surgery, compared with 4 in 1,000 in those who did not.

"Day by day, the scientific community is continuing to uncover the benefits of weight loss surgery, and this paper affirms this," said lead author Sulaiman Almazeedi, MD, of Jaber Al-Ahmed Hospital, in Kuwait.

"Obesity today remains one of the most preventable causes of morbid disease and early death, and despite the controversy, we believe weight loss surgery can be an important tool in tackling this epidemic."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?

Learn more about the risks for kidney stones ("nephrolithiasis") after weight loss ("bariatric") surgery.

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryCancer and HomeopathyColo-rectal cancer - ManagementColorectal CancerCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtColon PolypsColorectal Cancer ScreeningColorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Padma Awards 2020: President Honors 13 Unsung Heroes of Medicine

Disrupting Glutamine Metabolism Aids to Treat Chemotherapy Resistant Pancreatic Cancer

Crab Lice / Pubic Lice / Pediculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive