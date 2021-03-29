Bariatric Surgery Lowers Cancer Risk In Certain Patients

The retrospective study analyzed data of over 98,000 privately insured individuals aged 18 to 64 diagnosed with severe obesity and NAFLD. Of those, 34.1 percent had bariatric surgery.Findings revealed that risk of all cancers was reduced by 18%, but risk of obesity-related cancers in particular was reduced by 25%. For cirrhotic patients, cancer risk reduced by 38% and for non-cirrhotic patients, cancer risk reduced by 52%.Bariatric surgery was found to be associated with significant risk reductions for the following obesity-related cancers:1) Colorectal,2) Pancreatic,3) Endometrial and thyroid cancers,4) Hepatocellular carcinoma and5) Multiple myeloma.the authors state.Dr. Rustgi says the next step is to explore whether this reduced cancer risk holds true for severely obese individuals without NAFLD and to study the mechanism by which this reduced risk occurs. Further, the researchers are now studying the impact of bariatric surgery on cardiovascular outcomes, like a decrease in heart attacks or strokes.Source: Medindia