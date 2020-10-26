by Iswarya on  October 26, 2020 at 4:19 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Bariatric Surgery for Severely Obese Adults Could Prevent Second Heart Attack, Death
Weight loss surgery could lower the risk of second heart attack, major cardiovascular events, heart failure, and death in obese people compared to people with similar medical histories who did not have weight-reduction surgery, report a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Circulation.

"It is well known that obesity is associated with an increased risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease," said lead study author Erik Näslund, M.D., Ph.D., a professor in the department of clinical sciences, Danderyd Hospital, Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

"It has also been shown that weight-reduction surgery can improve Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. What has yet to be proven is: if you have had a heart attack, can weight-reduction surgery reduce your risk of having another heart attack, which was the focus of our study."


In the study from Sweden, Näslund and colleagues measured the trends between weight-reduction surgery and subsequent heart attacks, stroke, and death in people with severe obesity who had experienced a prior heart attack. The study linked information from two health registries, the Swedish Web-System for Enhancement and Development of Evidence-Based Care in Heart Disease Evaluated According to Recommended Therapies (SWEDEHEART) registry and the nationwide Scandinavian Obesity Surgery Registry (SOReg).

Researchers compared data from 2005 to 2018 of 509 severely obese patients who had heart attacks to 509 severely obese patients who had heart attacks and then subsequently had either gastric bypass surgery or sleeve gastrectomy surgery (the two most common types of weight-reduction surgery) between 2007 and 2018. Each patient in the study who had weight-reduction surgery was matched to a patient who did not have surgery and with the same degree of obesity (the average BMI of both groups was 40). The patients were also matched according to gender, age, health status, and health history.

Patient data were gathered for a follow-up period of up to eight years (median of 4.6 years), and researchers statistically analyzed variables that may have affected risk for the patients who had heart attacks, strokes, or died during the follow-up period.

Researchers found:

Weight-reduction surgery was associated with a lower risk of heart attack and a lower risk of new-onset heart failure, yet there was no statistical difference in the risk of stroke between the surgery and non-surgery groups.

The patients who had weight-reduction surgery had half the risk of death compared to those who did not have surgery.

The rate of serious surgical complications was similar to that seen among weight-reduction surgery patients without prior heart attacks.

While patients' weight in the surgery group was markedly lower one year after surgery (median BMI was 29 after one year), researchers note that the weight loss alone was likely not the driving force in the association between surgery and decreased risk. Additional health changes at two years after surgery including:

A large number of surgery patients had significant improvements in sleep apnea (67% remission) as well as improvement in hypertension (22 % remission), cholesterol and triglyceride levels (29 % remission); and more than half of the patients with Type 2 diabetes experienced clinical remission of the disease after the weight-reduction surgery.

The study authors did not have information about the socioeconomic status of patients, and there was no data on weight beyond the two-year follow-up mark for the group who had surgery, and no follow-up weight data for the non-surgery group. Additionally, within the surgery group, a substantially higher number of patients had gastric bypass.

Thus, any difference in outcomes between gastric bypass patients and the patients who had the sleeve gastrectomy procedure could not be evaluated. Researchers were also unable to assess if the timing between each surgery group patient's heart attack and weight-reduction surgery was a key factor for complications. A randomized controlled trial is needed to confirm the results of this study.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery
Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.
READ MORE
Weight Loss Surgery in Obese Diabetic Patients Cuts Pancreatic Cancer Risk
Weight loss surgery significantly lowers the risk of developing pancreatic cancer in obese people with diabetes, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Weight Loss Surgery Linked to Lower Risk of Death and Heart Complications
Patients who had metabolic surgery had an average of 15 percent greater weight loss and lower blood sugar levels, stated new study.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE
Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?
Learn more about the risks for kidney stones (“nephrolithiasis”) after weight loss (“bariatric”) surgery.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisBattle of the BulgePericarditisWhy are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery