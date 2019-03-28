Bangladeshi Woman Has Twins 26 Days After First Delivery

A Bangladeshi woman who was just 20 years old has given birth to twins nearly after a month of delivering her first baby. All three newborns are alive, active and healthy.
Arifa Sultana gave birth to a premature baby boy in February but just 26 days later she complained of abdominal pains and was rushed to a hospital on March 21 when she delivered twins, the BBC quoted Sheila Poddar, the gynecologist who performed the cesarean, as saying.
Her twins were found to be healthy and were discharged with no complications.
Sultana's case is one of "uterus didelphys", which means she has two separate uteruses.
"When the patient came in, we performed an ultrasound and found there were twin babies... We were both shocked and surprised. I have never observed something like this before," Poddar said.
According to Poddar, Sultana and her husband are "very poor" and she had "never had an ultrasound before" in the run up to her first delivery and hence "had no idea that she was carrying two more babies".
"We carried out a cesarean and she delivered twins, a male and a female. The babies and mother are all healthy," the doctor said, adding they were discharged on March 25.
According to Christopher Ng of the GynaeMD Clinic in Singapore, uterus didelphys -- the condition of having two uteruses -- is "not as rare as people think".
"If you go for a scan beforehand it would be very obvious to see two sets of uteruses," Ng told the BBC.
"It's likely that three eggs ovulated and were fertilized at the same time during her fertile period which resulted in three embryos," he added.
Source: IANS