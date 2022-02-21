About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Banaras Hindu University Conducts Research on Economical Anti-Diabetic Drugs

by Hannah Joy on February 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Banaras Hindu University Conducts Research on Economical Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) faculties and research students are doing a vital research on diabetes to provide low-cost drugs.

The central university will carry out a research on cost-effective anti-diabetic drugs through new routes for which the Central government and the Union Education Ministry have sanctioned Rs 40 lakh.

Advertisement


Nazar Hussain, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicinal Chemistry, Faculty of Ayurveda, Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, has bagged the much coveted project by Science and Engineering Research Board, a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, on C-glycosides synthesis.

Hussain said C-glycosides are the derivatives of carbohydrates which are widely used in the treatment of diabetes.

He will be receiving a grant of more than Rs. 40 lakh for his research in this project. Under this project he will be carrying out research on anti-diabetic drugs through new routes in a cost-effective manner.
Advertisement

Along with the synthesis of anti-diabetic drugs, the project also aims at synthesizing some polyphenolic C-glycosides. Polyphenolic compounds are known in the treatment of various viral infections.

This study will also explore the possibility of combining polyphenols with carbohydrates to test their anti-viral activities against different viral infections, including Covid-19. This will be one of the major studies of its kind in the country.

For BHU, it is a matter of great pride as the Department of Medicinal Chemistry has been given a project of such vital importance and significance.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Advancements in Facial Recognition Technology

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Increases Sales of Cardiac, Anti-diabetic Drugs
COVID-19 Increases Sales of Cardiac, Anti-diabetic Drugs
The changes in the medication needs of the masses due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic seems to ......
Scientists Find New Functional Details of Common Anti-Diabetic Drugs
Scientists Find New Functional Details of Common Anti-Diabetic Drugs
Scientists thought that they basically knew how the most common drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes ...
Anti-diabetic Drugs may Increase the Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Anti-diabetic Drugs may Increase the Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A type of antidiabetic drug called dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors are associated with the ......
Microbiome in Gut Affects Responses to Anti-diabetic Drugs
Microbiome in Gut Affects Responses to Anti-diabetic Drugs
Gut microbiome influences the metabolism of the antidiabetic drugs which cause variation in the ......
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)