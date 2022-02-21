Banaras Hindu University Conducts Research on Economical Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Advertisement

Hussain said C-glycosides are the derivatives of carbohydrates which are widely used in the treatment of diabetes.He will be receiving a grant of more than Rs. 40 lakh for his research in this project. Under this project he will be carrying out research on anti-diabetic drugs through new routes in a cost-effective manner.Along with the synthesis of anti-diabetic drugs, the project also aims at synthesizing some polyphenolic C-glycosides. Polyphenolic compounds are known in the treatment of various viral infections.This study will also explore the possibility of combining polyphenols with carbohydrates to test their anti-viral activities against different viral infections, including Covid-19. This will be one of the major studies of its kind in the country.For BHU, it is a matter of great pride as the Department of Medicinal Chemistry has been given a project of such vital importance and significance.Source: IANS