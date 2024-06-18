About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Balrampur Hospital Pioneers Trigeminal Neuralgia Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 18 2024 11:56 PM

Balrampur Hospital Pioneers Trigeminal Neuralgia Treatment
First district hospital to provide surgery for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow, addresses the intense pain of the suicide disease (due to its nature of high-level pain) (1 Trusted Source
Balrampur Hospital, Lucknow

Go to source).
This achievement follows the successful operation of Ashok Kumar, 46, who was suffering from the condition. The patient had to spend merely Rs 400 for the surgery. Bollywood star Salman Khan also had this disease.

Nervous Tic
Nervous Tic
Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face
Trigeminal neuralgia affects about 10-12 out of 100,000 people and is more frequently found in women.

Ashok was experiencing severe pain on the right side of his face for six years. Despite using painkillers and undergoing treatments since the age of 40, he found no relief.

Later, considering his financial constraints, some persons recommended him to visit Balrampur Hospital.

Face Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Face Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Face pain is an intense or dull and throbbing or stabbing pain felt in any part of the face. Face pain may occur due to infection, injury or a neurological cause.

Addressing the Suicide Disease

Ashok sought help from Dr Vinod Tiwari, a neurosurgeon at Balrampur Hospital. Dr Tiwari noted that Kumar’s right facial pain was triggered by minor activities such as wind, brushing his teeth, gargling, eating, drinking water, or a light touch on his right cheek, causing him hours of excruciating pain.

“I told him if it is not cured by medicines, then surgery is the only solution,” said Dr Tiwari.

Advertisement
Peripheral Nerve Block May Offer Long-term Pain Relief for Severe Facial Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block May Offer Long-term Pain Relief for Severe Facial Pain
Peripheral nerve block may provide long-term pain relief in patients with Trigeminal Neuralgia (TGN), a condition which involves severe facial pain.
Further, an MRI scan revealed that an artery was compressing the fifth nerve on the right side of Kumar’s brain, leading to unbearable pain. The medical team decided to perform surgery to relieve the compression and ease the patient’s suffering.

“I and my team at Balrampur Hospital decided to perform the surgery to remove the tumor and decompress the nerve,” Dr. Tiwari explained.

Advertisement
Trigeminal Neuralgia Troubling Salman Khan Again
Trigeminal Neuralgia Troubling Salman Khan Again
Salman Khan is once again suffering from pain in his jaw due to neuralgia in spite of undergoing surgery to correct the problem last year.
The operation, which took over three hours under general anesthesia, was successful. Ashok is currently recovering in the ICU ward.

The patient can speak normally and is no longer experiencing pain, Dr Tiwari said. Dr Pawan Kumar, Chief Superintendent at Balrampur Hospital, said: “Due to this disease, the patient is at risk of paralysis due to brain pressure.”

Reference:
  1. Balrampur Hospital, Lucknow - (http://www.balrampurhospital.com/About.aspx)


Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement