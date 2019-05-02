medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Balloon-guided Catheter Surgery Offers Better Blood Flow After Stroke Interventions

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 5, 2019 at 11:13 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Balloon-guided catheters can provide better blood flow following stroke interventions, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery.
Balloon-guided Catheter Surgery Offers Better Blood Flow After Stroke Interventions
Balloon-guided Catheter Surgery Offers Better Blood Flow After Stroke Interventions

Patients who have experienced a stroke as a result of blockages of the arteries in the brain have better outcomes with the use of balloon-guided catheter surgery as compared to having a conventional guided catheter procedure.

Clot retrieval is typically the treatment for large vessel occlusions (LVO), which are strokes that result from a blockage in one of the major arteries of the brain. Treatment options include the use of a balloon-guided catheter or a conventional guided catheter.

A team of researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), Mercy Health Neuroscience Institute of Toledo, University of Toledo and several other centers compared two groups of patients. In one group, patients experienced a LVO stroke and underwent treatment with a stent retriever (a device used to unclog blood clots) with a balloon-guided catheter. During clot retrieval, the balloon on the guide catheter was temporarily inflated in the carotid artery to stop blood flow as the clot was being removed. In the second group, patients had a LVO stroke and underwent treatment with a stent retriever using a conventional guide catheter.

"When we compared both groups, patients who had balloon-guided catheter had better restoration of blood flow scores and better clinical outcomes," explained corresponding author Thanh Nguyen, MD, associate professor of neurology at BUSM and director, Interventional Neuroradiology and Interventional Neurology at Boston Medical Center (BMC).

"Achieving complete or near complete blood flow is the goal to restore strength, language, coordination, reflexes, and sensation to patients suffering from ischemic stroke," said senior author Osama Zaidat, MD, who established the TRevo Acute Ischemic Stroke Thrombectomy (TRACK) Registry.

"Stopping arterial flow is an important step that can improve restoration of blood flow, reduce the number of blood clot emboli to a new area and potentially improve clinical outcome," added co-author Mohamad Abdalkader, MD, assistant professor of radiology at BUSM and interventional neuroradiologist at BMC.

"Our study adds to the growing body of evidence that highlights the potential of balloon-guide catheters to improve stroke patient outcomes. Future studies are necessary to fully understand the role of this technology in a larger patient population," said co-author Alicia Castonguay, Ph.D., assistant professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences at The University of Toledo.

This study builds on Nguyen, Zaidat and Castonguay's prior seminal publication from the multicenter national North American Solitaire Acute Stroke (NASA) Registry demonstrating positive effect of balloon guide catheters in improving reperfusion and clinical outcome in patients with large vessel occlusion stroke published in the journal Stroke in 2014.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Coronary Balloon Angioplasty

Coronary balloon angioplasty is an interventional procedure wherein blood flow is restored in a blocked blood artery supplying the heart.

Drug Coated Balloon Technique for Opening Small Blocked Arteries

BASKET-SMALL 2 is the largest randomised trial to examine whether drug coated balloons are as good as drug-eluting stents for opening small arteries that have become blocked for the first time.

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Thalassemia Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia 

What's New on Medindia

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Healthy Salads

Top 4 Benefits of Honey For Hair Growth
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive