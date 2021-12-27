Baking Soda May Protect Against Overheating While Exercising

Drinking a solution of sodium bicarbonate and water before exercising in heat improved outcomes, suggests a new study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
Exercising in the heat can lead to hyperventilation, decreased performance, and risk of heatstroke.
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers from the Prefectural University of Hiroshima, Japan, investigated whether drinking a sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) beverage could mitigate the effects of exercising in the heat.
The sodium bicarbonate solution was 300 mg per kilogram body weight mixed with 4.5 mL of mineral water per kilogram body weight. The control solution was a comparable amount of saline (saltwater).
Both beverages included grape syrup and aspartame to blind participants to their contents. Participants consumed the beverages 90 minutes before beginning to exercise.
The sodium bicarbonate trials showed several improved metrics. Participants showed reduced measures of hyperventilation, improved ratios of carbon dioxide in the blood, and greater blood flow in the brain. Perhaps most telling, the participants reported lower perceived exertion.
These findings suggest that sodium bicarbonate (Baking soda) solution can be used while exercising in heat to reduce hyperventilation.
