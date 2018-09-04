medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Bail Granted to Uttar Pradesh Oxygen Supplier: Gorakhpur Tragedy

by Sushma Rao on  April 9, 2018 at 6:40 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Oxygen supplier to Gorakhpur's B.R.D. Medical college and hospital, Mr. Manish Bhandari was granted bail by the Indian Supreme Court. Mr. Bhandari had supplied oxygen to the hospital where a large number of children died in 2017.
Bail Granted to Uttar Pradesh Oxygen Supplier: Gorakhpur Tragedy
Bail Granted to Uttar Pradesh Oxygen Supplier: Gorakhpur Tragedy

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud granted bail as it was told that Bhandari was in jail for last seven months.

The plea for bail was opposed by Aishwarya Bhati appearing for Uttar Pradesh.

Bhandari was booked for criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Around 30 children died at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur on August 10 and 11, 2017, reportedly due to shortage of liquid oxygen.

--IANS



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Oxygen Supply Plays Key Role in Spreading Cancer Through the Body

Oxygen Supply Plays Key Role in Spreading Cancer Through the Body

Cancer cells need oxygen to survive, as do most other life forms, but scientists had never tracked their search for oxygen in their early growth.

NHRC Notice to Uttar Pradesh Government Over Hospital Deaths

NHRC Notice to Uttar Pradesh Government Over Hospital Deaths

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report on the death of six patients at a medical college in Gorakhpur.

10 Infants Die in Pakistan Hospital Due to Power Failure

10 Infants Die in Pakistan Hospital Due to Power Failure

Interruptions in oxygen supply caused by power failure has claimed lives of 10 new-borns in a hospital in Parkistan's Sindh province over the last 24 hours.

Scientists Debunk Practice Of Giving Patients Oxygen During Heart Attack; It is Not 'Beneficial'

Scientists Debunk Practice Of Giving Patients Oxygen During Heart Attack; It is Not 'Beneficial'

Scientists claim that there's no evidence to support the fact that giving patients oxygen to inhale during a heart attack is beneficial.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 Post-Polio Syndrome

Post-Polio Syndrome

Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual ...

 Pellagra

Pellagra

Pellagra is a disease that occurs due to deficiency of vitamin B3 or niacin.. Did you know it was ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...