Bacterial Vaginosis an STI, a Simple Cure, Lasting and Sure!

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 8 2025 10:36 AM

The recurrence of BV is reduced by half when both partners in a one-partner relationship undergo treatment.

For years, bacterial vaginosis (BV) has been misunderstood. Women battled recurring infections, unaware that their partners might be the key to lasting relief. Now, groundbreaking research proves BV is an STI, and a simple partner treatment could be the game-changer we've been waiting for

Why BV is a Serious Concern

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a common condition that affects nearly one-third of women worldwide. While it may seem like a minor infection, BV is linked to serious health risks, including infertility, premature births, and newborn deaths.

For years, BV was thought to be caused by an imbalance in the vaginal microbiome. However, a groundbreaking study has now confirmed that BV is actually a sexually transmitted infection (STI). This discovery has the potential to revolutionize BV treatment, making it more effective and reducing its high recurrence rate.

Currently, more than 50% of women experience a relapse within three months after receiving the standard week-long antibiotic treatment. This makes BV not only frustrating to treat but also a major concern for women’s reproductive health. Finding a more effective solution is crucial.


How Researchers Proved BV is an STI

A large-scale study was conducted to determine the best way to treat BV and prevent reinfection. Researchers followed a well-structured methodology:

164 couples in monogamous relationships, where the female partner had BV.

Treatment Groups


  • One group received the standard BV treatment for women only.
  • The second group received a partner treatment approach, where both the woman and her male partner were treated simultaneously. Male partners were given both oral antibiotics and a topical antibiotic cream for one week.
Couples were monitored for 12 weeks to evaluate how well the treatment prevented BV recurrence.

Women whose partners were also treated had significantly lower recurrence rates.

The results were so clear that the trial was stopped early because the partner treatment was proving highly effective.


What This Means for BV Treatment

The study provided strong evidence that BV is sexually transmitted and that reinfection from male partners is a major reason for its high recurrence rate. Earlier studies did not show the same success because they did not use both oral and topical antibiotics for men, which is essential for clearing the bacteria.

As a result of these findings, the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre has already changed its clinical practice to treat both partners together. A new website has also been launched to help doctors and patients access this improved treatment approach.

This discovery brings new hope for millions of women suffering from recurrent BV. By treating both partners, BV can be cured more effectively, reducing its harmful effects and preventing complications. With more awareness and updates to global treatment guidelines, this breakthrough has the potential to improve women's health worldwide.



Source-Monash University
