Bacterial Subtype Linked to Growth in 50% of Colorectal Cancers

Implications for Improved Colorectal Cancer Treatment and Screening

Scientists at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center have discovered that a particular subtype of microbe Fusobacterium nucleatum, often present in oral microbiota, can migrate to the gut and thrive within colorectal cancer tumors. This microbe has been identified as a contributor to cancer advancement and is associated with inferior patient outcomes following cancer therapy. ( )The findings, published in the journalcould help improve therapeutic approaches and early screening methods fordeaths in adults in the U.S. according to the American Cancer Society.Examining colorectal cancer tumors removed from 200 patients, the Fred Hutch team measured levels of Fusobacterium nucleatum, a bacterium known to infect tumors. In about 50% of the cases, they found that only a specific subtype of the bacterium was elevated in the tumor tissue compared to healthy tissue.“We’ve consistently seen that patients with colorectal tumors containing Fusobacterium nucleatum have poor survival and poorer prognosis compared with patients without the microbe,” explained Susan Bullman, Ph.D., Fred Hutch cancer microbiome researcher and co-corresponding study author. “Now we’re finding that a specific subtype of this microbe is responsible for tumor growth. It suggestsIn the study, Bullman and co-corresponding author Christopher D. Johnston, Ph.D., Fred Hutch molecular microbiologist, along with the study’s first author Martha Zepeda-Rivera, Ph.D., a Washington Research Foundation Fellow and Staff Scientist in the Johnston Lab, wanted to discover how the microbe moves from its typical environment of the mouth to a distant site in the lower gut and how it contributes to cancer growth.First they found a surprise that could be important for future treatments. The predominant group of Fusobacterium nucleatum in colorectal cancer tumors, thought to be a single subspecies, is actually composed of two distinct lineages known as “clades.”“This discovery was similar to stumbling upon the Rosetta Stone in terms of genetics,” Johnston explained. “We have bacterial strains that are so phylogenetically close that we thought of them as the same thing, but now we see an enormous difference between their relative abundance in tumors versus the oral cavity.”By separating out the genetic differences between these clades, the researchers found that the tumor-infiltrating Fna C2 type had acquired distinct genetic traits suggesting it could travel from the mouth through the stomach, withstand stomach acid and then grow in the lower gastrointestinal tract. The analysis revealed 195 genetic differences between the clades.Then, comparing tumor tissue with healthy tissue from patients with colorectal cancer, the researchers found that only the subtype Fna C2 is significantly enriched in colorectal tumor tissue and is responsible for colorectal cancer growth.Further molecular analyses of two patient cohorts, including over 200 colorectal tumors, revealed the presence of this Fna C2 lineage in approximately 50% of cases.The researchers also found in hundreds of stool samples from people with and without colorectal cancer that Fna C2 levels were consistently higher in colorectal cancer."We have pinpointed the exact bacterial lineage that is associated with colorectal cancer, and that knowledge is critical for developing effective preventive and treatment methods,” Johnston said.He and Bullman believe their study presents significant opportunities for developing microbial cellular therapies, which use modified versions of bacterial strains to deliver treatments directly into tumors.Source-Eurekalert