Bacterial Skin Infection Can Be Treated By A Microneedle Patch

‘Intravenous injection of antibiotics that are used as a treatment for MRSA skin infections can cause significant side effects and promote the development of resistant bacterial strains. This is overcome by a microneedle patch that delivers antibiotics directly into the affected skin area and is also is shown to effectively reduce the MRSA bacteria.’

The problem with systemic administration is its significant side effects. Thus, there is a clinical need for local delivery of vancomycin to the skin.says Jill Ziesmer, a Ph.D. student at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, Karolinska Institutet and first author of the study.The patch is placed on the skin at the site of infection. Thehas proven that the drug was effectively delivered into the skin, and most importantly, significantly reduced the MRSA bacterial population.says Georgios Sotiriou, principal researcher at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, Karolinska Institutet and last author of the study.The performance of microneedles in animal models of MRSA skin infection will be evaluated by the study team for improved efficacy and further development of the product.Source: Medindia