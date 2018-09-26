medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Bacteria That Causes Traveler’s Diarrhea Needs Oxygen to Infect: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  September 26, 2018 at 6:22 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New Insights into Traveler's Diarrhea found: Oxygen Level are Essential for Bacteria to cause the disease. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Bacteria That Causes Traveler’s Diarrhea Needs Oxygen to Infect: Study
Bacteria That Causes Traveler’s Diarrhea Needs Oxygen to Infect: Study

A joint effort between the University of Georgia and the University of Texas at Austin has discovered how Enterotoxigenic E. coli or ETEC works to cause disease. They are using this information in an effort to develop a preventive vaccine for travelers.

The researchers, led by the University of Georgia's Dr. Stephen Trent--a professor in the department of infectious diseases--teamed up with the U.S. Navy Medical Research Center and the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health to study samples taken directly from citizens who volunteered to become infected with ETEC.

"If we can understand how ETEC causes disease, we can develop new vaccines to prevent infections," Trent said.

Ingesting contaminated food or water can lead to ETEC infection, which can cause diarrhea for up to a week. Considering the fact that up to 200 million people become infected annually, an estimated 1 billion days of human productivity are lost every year due to ETEC infections.

Visiting the doctor to get vaccinated before a trip can prevent travelers from catching a disease. Unfortunately, there are no available vaccines to prevent ETEC infections, so travelers must constantly be concerned about what they eat and drink while on vacation.

The group examined how ETEC behaved inside humans during infection compared to how it behaved in the laboratory. They were surprised to find that ETEC produced more toxins when grown in the laboratory than it did in human infection samples. Bewildered, the researchers sought to figure out why. They discovered that ETEC could sense oxygen in the atmosphere, and that controlled the amount of toxins produced by ETEC. This explained their surprising data: There is more oxygen in the atmosphere than there is in the digestive tract, which resulted in the differing levels of toxin expression.

This breakthrough gives researchers hope that they have identified the "cue" that ETEC uses to determine when to make toxins that cause disease. How ETEC causes disease via toxins has been studied exhaustively for decades. Previous groups have identified numerous factors that contribute to toxin production in ETEC, but this is the first-time oxygen has been identified as a major player in ETEC virulence. Lead author and University of Texas graduate student Alex Crofts said, "We think ETEC can sense the oxygen given off by our own cells as a cue to produce toxins."

The group now hopes to use this oxygen-sensitive ETEC response against the bacteria to prevent infections. "Beyond toxins, we found ETEC regulates many other factors in response to oxygen, and some of those are promising new targets for future vaccines," explained Trent. "ETEC is a global burden on society, and we are doing all we can to advance our understanding of the disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Recommended Reading

Saliva can Protect You from Traveler's Diarrhea

Saliva can Protect You from Traveler's Diarrhea

Traveler's diarrhea causing life-threatening dehydration can be prevented with help of a protein in saliva, finds a study.

Travel Tips To Prevent Infection and Morbidity In Children

Travel Tips To Prevent Infection and Morbidity In Children

Pharmacists can provide key travel health advice on vaccines, medications to carry, and precautions to prevent fever or diarrheal illness in kids.

Managing Traveler's Diarrhea

Managing Traveler's Diarrhea

Traveler's diarrhea is commonly caused by bacterial contamination of food and water. Adequate hydration and sometimes antibiotics are used to treat traveler's diarrhea.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Cholera

Cholera

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine and is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Crohns Disease

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea is one of the most common causes of dehydration and death in children. Diarrhea may be acute or chronic depending on the duration of symptoms.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Norovirus

Norovirus

Norovirus or winter vomiting bug, the virus that spoils your vacation, is the leading cause of food-borne disease and a major cause of food contamination.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Cholera Shigellosis Amoebic Dysentery Colo-rectal cancer - Management Crohns Disease MRSA - The Super Bug Food Safety for Health Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation Antibiotics Norovirus 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa oleifera has all the essential amino acids, omega oils, vital minerals and vitamins ...

 Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive