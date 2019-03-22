medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Bacteria in Urine Doesn't Always Mean You Have an Infection

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 22, 2019 at 12:24 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The presence of bacteria in urine may not always be a sign for urinary tract infection (UTI), reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Bacteria in Urine Doesn't Always Mean You Have an Infection
Bacteria in Urine Doesn't Always Mean You Have an Infection

Doctors should think carefully before testing patients for a urinary tract infection (UTI) to avoid over-diagnosis and unnecessary antibiotic treatment, according to updated asymptomatic bacteriuria (ASB) guidelines released by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA).

Asymptomatic bacteriuria (ASB) - the presence of bacteria in the urine without the symptoms of an infection - is quite common and has been identified as a contributor to antibiotic misuse, which promotes resistance. While the updated guidelines follow previous recommendations to avoid testing certain groups of patients who don't have symptoms (called screening) - including healthy non-pregnant women, the elderly, people with diabetes and those with spinal cord injuries - they also include groups that weren't previously addressed, such as infants and children, people who have had joint replacement or other non-urologic surgery and those who have had organ transplants.

"Screening these patients is far too common and leads to the inappropriate prescribing of antibiotics, which some studies suggest may actually increase the risk of a UTI, as well as contribute to other serious infections such as Clostridioides difficile," said Lindsay E. Nicolle, MD, FIDSA, chair of the committee that developed the guidelines and professor emeritus at the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg.

"Generally, physicians should not obtain urine cultures unless patients have symptoms consistent with an infection, such as burning during urination, frequent urination or abdominal pain or tenderness on the back near the lower ribs."

Some symptoms that people assume indicate a UTI - such as urine odor and confusion in the elderly - are usually caused by other conditions that should be ruled out before testing, Dr. Nicolle said.

About 3 to 7 percent of healthy women have ASB at any given time, especially those who are sexually active, she said. About 50 percent of people with spinal injuries and 30 to 50 percent of people in nursing homes have ASB.

The updated guidelines follow previous guideline recommendations to screen and treat only patients who are at risk of developing complications of ASB, including pregnant women and those undergoing endoscopic urologic procedures.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Bacteria in Urine Could Contribute to Overactive Bladder in Some Women

Research presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology suggests that contrary to popular belief, urine is not sterile and the bacteria in it may be associated with overactive bladder (OAB) in some women.

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection which can happen anywhere along the urinary tract.

Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy

Urinary tract infections are caused mainly by E.coli and can occur during pregnancy. If not treated, risk of complications in mother and fetus is high.

New Test for Urinary Tract Infection Detects More Bacteria Than Standard Test

Enhanced quantitative urine culture detects more types of bacteria that causes urinary tract infection and helps in the treatment.

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Shigellosis Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Diet for Kidney stones Flu MRSA - The Super Bug Anal Warts Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

What's New on Medindia

Occupational Asthma

Ayurveda Decoded-Which Type Are You?

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive