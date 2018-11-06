medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Bacteria Eating Viruses Could Provide Alternative To Reckless Antibiotics

by Rishika Gupta on  June 11, 2018 at 2:41 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bacteria-eating viruses could be a better alternative to man-made antibiotics. This new treatment could be used in the place of antibiotics to rid of harmful bacteria and promote the growth of beneficial bacteria that are known to enhance gastrointestinal health, finds a new study.
Bacteria Eating Viruses Could Provide Alternative To Reckless Antibiotics
Bacteria Eating Viruses Could Provide Alternative To Reckless Antibiotics

"People taking antibiotics can develop resistance and experience gastrointestinal distress since antibiotics kill both bad and good bacteria in the gut," said study co-investigator, Taylor C. Wallace, Ph.D., principal and CEO of the Think Healthy Group Inc. and an adjunct professor in the Department of Nutrition and Food Studies at George Mason University. "Using viruses that infect only specific types of bacteria spares the many good bacteria in the gut, which are linked to numerous long-term beneficial health outcomes. We have shown for the first time that bacteriophage treatment has no apparent side effects, at least with short-term use."

Wallace will present the results from the Bacteriophage for Gastrointestinal Health (PHAGE) Study -- the first clinical study in the Western hemisphere to provide patients with bacteriophages -- at the American Society for Nutrition annual meeting, Nutrition 2018, held June 9-12, 2018 in Boston.

Bacteriophages can be used to selectively combat specific microorganisms in people without causing any type of infection or disrupting the body's microbiome as a whole. In addition to treating bacteria-related gastrointestinal illnesses, Wallace and study co-investigator Tiffany Weir, Ph.D., of Colorado State University are interested in using bacteriophages as dietary supplements to help restore balance to the bacteria that live in the gut of people with metabolic syndrome, which is known to shift gut bacteria to a more pathogenic and inflammatory state.

The PHAGE study included 31 people who reported significant gastrointestinal distress at the beginning of the study, but who were not diagnosed with any specific gastrointestinal disorder. Study participants were assigned to either a placebo or treatment group for the first four weeks of the study, followed by a two-week washout period and an additional four weeks on the opposite treatment. The treatment group received four bacteriophage strains that specifically eliminate E. coli, a pathogen that can contribute to gastrointestinal irregularities and stomach upset.

The researchers report that study participants tolerated the bacteriophage treatment extremely well, with no adverse events reported during the four weeks of treatment. During the bacteriophage treatment, they observed significant decreases in interleukin 4, an inflammatory marker often associated with the allergic response. There were also changes in differential abundance of several other gut bacterial species, including reductions in Clostridium perfringens and increases in several health-promoting bacterial species. Within a small subset of individuals with two or more risk factors for metabolic syndrome, there was also an increase in beneficial Bifidobacterium spp.

The researchers say that bacteriophages might also be useful for eliminating nutritional deficiencies due to chronic diarrhea in developing countries and are seeking larger-scale support to test which strains might be best for this application. Chronic diarrhea and associated malnutrition are the second most common causes of childhood death worldwide.

Taylor C. Wallace will present this research on Sunday, June 10, during the Medical Nutrition: Interventions for the Treatment and Prevention of Nutrition-Related Diseases Session from 3- 5 p.m. in the Hynes Convention Center, Room 206 (abstract). Contact the media team for more information or to obtain a free press pass to attend the meeting.

Please note that abstracts presented at Nutrition 2018 were evaluated and selected by a committee of experts but have not generally undergone the same peer review process required for publication in a scientific journal. As such, the findings presented should be considered preliminary until a peer-reviewed publication is available.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Discovery of New Antibodies Could Help Development of Vaccines Against Common Viruses

Discovery of New Antibodies Could Help Development of Vaccines Against Common Viruses

The discovery of new antibodies could help inform development of vaccines and treatments for two major viruses.

Everyday 'Millions' Of Viruses Fall From Sky

Everyday 'Millions' Of Viruses Fall From Sky

Everyday, more than 800 million viruses fall from the sky in a single square meter. These viruses can also be carried thousands of kilometers.

Discovery of Protein Used by Viruses may Lead to New Antiviral Therapy

Discovery of Protein Used by Viruses may Lead to New Antiviral Therapy

New insight about how viruses use host proteins to their advantage may lead to the development of new antiviral therapies as recent study sheds light on a host-virus interaction that is significant for a number of medically important human viruses.

Study Shows How Viruses Inactivate the Immune System, Causing Cancer

Study Shows How Viruses Inactivate the Immune System, Causing Cancer

New strategy that viruses use to ensure their own survival, also with the unfortunate byproduct of promoting cancer has been discovered.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

More News on:

Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Food Safety for Health Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Achalasia

Achalasia

In achalasia / esophageal achalasia / achalasia cardia / cardiospasm, food fails to pass into the ...

 Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...