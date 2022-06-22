Back to School in COVID-19 Times may Trigger Anxiety

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major interruptions to daily life and children are feeling these changes deeply. While a return to school is welcomed by many students, some are facing anxiousness and fear. The transition from real-time school to virtual and again real-time hasn't been very smooth for some. While many children have dealt well with restrictions and school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, for others it was challenging to cope with all the changes and uncertainty.

‘Children are taking time to adjust to a socially stimulating environment after a long haul of living in isolation within the four walls of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.’

Social Anxiety: An Added Burden To Children



Added to this are some social and interpersonal concerns. Children are becoming less social and lonesome. They are finding solace in gadgets and mobile phones instead of indulging in physical activities and playing games.

How To Take Care Of Child's Anxiety? As children often take their emotional cues from the key adults in their lives including parents and teachers. Adults must manage their own emotions well and remain calm, listen to children's concerns, speak kindly and reassure them.



Teachers should be sympathetic towards children, avoid punishments and try warning the children until they get adjusted to schooling. Classrooms can be made interesting through socialization, role play, and interactive sessions.



Parental help goes a long way in monitoring child behavior and psychology. Parents should be vigilant about their children's behavioral changes and extend the child a helping hand. Instead of lecturing the child, try to have a bi-directional conversation to understand the child's point of view.



Also, bring to the notice of the teacher the anxiety issues the child is facing. Have exclusive family time to avoid children feeling lonely or helpless. It's important to be calm and proactive in your conversations with children - check in with them to see how they are doing. Their emotions will change regularly and you need to show them that's okay.







A lot of primary schools children are facing panic attacks due to the fear of facing teachers and answering questions in the classroom. Apart from this a lot of children are finding it difficult to complete class work as they have lost touch with writing fast and hence find the time inadequate to copy from the board. Even completion of tasks has become challenging due to decreased dexterity.The grief, anxiety, isolation, and depression children have faced during the pandemic are also spilling over into classrooms and hallways, resulting in crying and disruptive behavior in many younger kids and increased violence and bullying among adolescents. For many other children, who keep their grief and fear hidden, the burdens of school have become intense.