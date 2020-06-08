by Colleen Fleiss on  August 6, 2020 at 3:25 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Back-to-school Guidelines for Pediatric Solid Organ Transplant Recipients Issued
Experts have issued back-to-school safety guidelines for solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients. The group, led by Kevin J. Downes, MD, attending physician in the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), published their recommendations today in the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society.

While there is no specific evidence that pediatric SOT recipients fare worse from COVID-19, parents of SOT patients are undoubtedly nervous to send their children back to school in the fall.

As a result, parents of transplant recipients need clear guidance regarding return to school decisions and what approaches, if any, they or their schools should take to protect their immunocompromised child. In addition to these health-related considerations, many are also weighing the notable academic, social, and emotional benefits of school attendance.


"We listened to the questions families brought to us, and to their transplant providers, and drafted a set of recommendations around their concerns," said Dr. Downes. "For the majority of pediatric SOT recipients, the benefits of attending school will probably outweigh the risks. However, the final decision is a matter of shared decision-making among families, transplant professionals, and educators, and depends on many factors, including the child's clinical risk, COVID-19 cases in the community, and preparedness of both the child and the school to adhere to recommended precautions to prevent viral transmission."

The consensus statements are grouped in three areas: 1) SOT patient-specific risk factors, 2) community transmission and public health responses, and 3) school-related interventions. Only questions pertaining to school attendance in kindergarten through 12th grade in U.S. schools were considered. Questions include topics related to masking, virtual learning, and infection prevention measures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances and unique challenges for vulnerable children around the world. While caregivers are grappling with difficult decisions regarding returning to schools, public health officials, local health departments, and school administrators are working hard to make returning to school as safe as possible.

Dr. Downes and his colleagues fully support efforts to allow all children to safely return to in-person education this academic year and have provided recommendations for transplant patients, families, and providers to help meet this goal.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Transplantation
Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.
READ MORE
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Applauds Organ Transplantation In TamilNadu
Tamil Nadu was awarded for performing highest number of organ transplants in the country for the third consecutive year in 2017 by the Government of India.
READ MORE
Steep Decline in Organ Transplants Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Reveals Analysis
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant reduction in the number of deceased donor transplants has been performed in France and the United States.
READ MORE
Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation
See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this ...
READ MORE
Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloric stenosis in a child is narrowing of the pylorus due to which the milk cannot pass into the small intestine.
READ MORE
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Tongue AbnormalitiesPediatric Pyloric Stenosis