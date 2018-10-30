medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Corporate News

Back Pain Among Truck Drivers: Can Anything be Done?

by Rishika Gupta on  October 30, 2018 at 9:36 PM Corporate News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Back pain shouldn't come with truck driving; it can now be alleviated if large Canadian carriers adopt certain programs that take a holistic approach to reduce vibration exposure through improved seating, modifying workloads and promoting the overall wellness of drivers.
Back Pain Among Truck Drivers: Can Anything be Done?
Back Pain Among Truck Drivers: Can Anything be Done?

"Given the fact that MSDs account for nearly one-half of all work-related illnesses and the transportation sector makes up a significant portion of that, understanding the risk factors associated with musculoskeletal disorders is important," said lead author Sonja Senthanar, a doctoral candidate in the School of Public Health and Health Systems. "While the link between trucking and MSDs has been studied in other countries, there is a dearth of research in Canada."

According to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, truck driving is the second most common occupation in Canada, employing nearly one in 35 males between the ages of 20 and 64 years.

Public health researchers at the University of Waterloo surveyed 107 male truck drivers passing through two popular highway stops in Southern Ontario and found that 57 percent had experienced musculoskeletal pain and discomfort, especially low back pain.

They found an association between this pain and discomfort and specific risk factors, including organizational safety climate, level of risk associated with the job, exhaustion from work tasks, being married and having higher education levels.

Senthanar said that being married and more educated are presumably associated with pain and discomfort because the presence of a spouse and knowledge gained from education can increase awareness of musculoskeletal symptoms - and therefore rates of reporting.

Co-author Philip Bigelow, a professor in the School of Public Health and Health Systems, said, "Physical exposures such as awkward postures, repetition, lifting, whole body vibration, and prolonged sitting, as well as personal factors such as physical fitness and job satisfaction, are known to be associated with the development of MSDs. Since driving a truck involves a variety of these risk factors, programs that address these multiple factors are needed."

Bigelow said that a number of large Canadian carriers have adopted programs that take holistic approaches that include reducing vibration exposures through improved seating, modifying workloads and physical tasks, as well as promoting the overall wellness of drivers by encouraging physical activity and healthy eating.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo are members of a Canadian team of researchers that is engaged with stakeholders in the industry to identify such wholistic programs and to evaluate their impacts. They hope that companies with successful programs can act as champions of driver health and wellness to improve working conditions for all truck drivers.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Pain Disruption Therapy May Help Treat Chronic Back Pain

Pain disruption therapy offers promise in treating chronic back pain, reveals a new study.

New Procedure That Treats After Surgery Back Pain Shows Promise

In case of back surgery, there might be lower back pain and leg pain after surgery, and in order to reduce this pain, the researchers have developed Simplified Epiduralysis After Laminectomy/fusion (or SEAL).

Back Pain Linked to Genes Previously Associated With Other Conditions: Study

Genes previously associated with other conditions have now been found to cause chronic back pain, finds a new study

Teens with Back Pain More Likely to Have Mental Health Problems, Risky Behaviors

Teens who experience back pain are more likely to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and face mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

Back Injuries

Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or trauma.

Back Pain

Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain can be classified anatomically as upper, lower and middle back pain.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Back Sprain

Back sprain indicates a painful condition caused due to excessive stretching of a muscle or ligament of the back. It results in severe pain and may restrict normal body movements.

Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?

Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to heavy school bags. Backache in children is a common problem now with school bags becoming heavier.

Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae.

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Increasing weight of school bags can cause back pain in kids. Types of backpacks for school, carrying the right books and coordinated efforts between parents and school can help solve the problem.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Traction For Lumbar Pain

Traction is the maximum force imparted between two bony surfaces for distracting them without causing any injury.

Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash

Whiplash injury is an injury that common with road traffic accidents. Whiplash happens due to sudden acceleration of the vertebrae in the cervical spine.

More News on:

Back Pain Cervical Spondylosis Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Traction For Lumbar Pain Back Injuries Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children? Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Back Sprain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium ...

 Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. ...

 Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive