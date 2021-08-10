Baby-wearing Products Pose a Threat to Infants

Advertisement

Researchers reviewed 14,024 cases of baby-wearing injuries reported to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System from 2011 to 2020 to characterize the epidemiology and impact of baby-wearing related injuries presenting to U.S. emergency departments.They found that. A total of 18.1% of head injuries related to a baby-wearing product led to hospitalization.More than one out of five or 22% of all injuries were associated with the caregiving falling. They also found seven cases of cardiopulmonary arrest.About 30% of baby-wearing injuries were associated with sling carriers, and 45% were associated with non-specified types of baby carriers.These findings suggest there is a need for more rigorous parental education regarding the use of baby carriers. Though a wide variety of products on the market are designed with additional space for breastfeeding women. This may increase the risk of injury to children when the product is worn by men.Source: Medindia