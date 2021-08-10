Baby-wearing Products Pose a Threat to Infants

Baby-wearing products are an increasingly popular way to carry a young child in a sling, soft carrier or another type of device, but a new research suggests that they can pose a higher risk of injury to children under age 1.
The study abstract presented during the virtual American Academy of Pediatrics 2021 National Conference & Exhibition shows that young children are not only more likely to sustain injury related to baby-wearing but have a higher frequency of being hospitalized after the injury.
Baby-wearing also known as baby carrying, is a common form of attachment parenting that has many benefits, including improved success with breastfeeding, improved infant to parent bonding, and improved attentiveness by fathers.
They found that 61% of children of injuries occurred in children aged 0-5 months with 19.3% of these infants' requiring hospitalization, and 83.7% of them had injuries their heads. A total of 18.1% of head injuries related to a baby-wearing product led to hospitalization.
More than one out of five or 22% of all injuries were associated with the caregiving falling. They also found seven cases of cardiopulmonary arrest.
About 30% of baby-wearing injuries were associated with sling carriers, and 45% were associated with non-specified types of baby carriers.
These findings suggest there is a need for more rigorous parental education regarding the use of baby carriers. Though a wide variety of products on the market are designed with additional space for breastfeeding women. This may increase the risk of injury to children when the product is worn by men.
Source: Medindia