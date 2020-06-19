by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 19, 2020 at 10:36 PM Research News
Baby Recovers from Covid in Andhra
Infant of 4 months of age in Andhra Pradesh has recovered from Covid-19, after being on ventilator for 18 days.

The recovery, which is sure to give hope to many battling the dreaded virus, happened in Visakhapatnam.

The baby, who had picked up the virus from her mother, was discharged from Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) late on Friday.


A tribal woman from East Godavari had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to VIMS last month. Later her daughter too was found infected by the virus and was admitted at the same hospital on May 25.

As the baby had breathing problems and her condition was critical, she was kept on ventilator support. Doctors said the baby responded well to the treatment and as her condition improved the ventilator was taken off.

According to Visakhapatnam district collector V. Vinay Chand, both the baby and her mother were discharged after they tested negative.

She is the youngest to recover from Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh. She was among 42 patients to be discharged during last 24 hours, ending 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The state reported 186 new cases during the period, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,588.

In April, an 85-year-old woman had recovered from the disease in Anantapur district. She was the oldest patient to recover in the state.

A 45-day-old baby boy had recovered from Covid in Telangana last month. He was 20-day-old when tested positive and admitted to Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital. He along with his mother was discharged after undergoing treatment in the hospital for 25 days.

Source: IANS

