Babies in Spain Develop 'Werewolf Syndrome'

‘Over a dozen babies in Spain developed 'Werewolf Syndrome' after a drug mix-up. ’

The disease causes excessive hair growth, which some say can make those affected appear like a werewolf.The babies began growing hair all over their body after being given what was thought to be omeprazole -- a drug that helps with gastric reflux. But later it was discovered that the treatment actually contained minoxidil -- a medication used for the treatment of hair loss, reports say.An investigation by the agency found that one manufacturer in Spain, Farma-Química Sur, was to blame for a labeling mix up that resulted in children accidentally ingesting minoxidil, according to reports from El Pais and Granada Hoy.Babies who were repeatedly given the incorrectly-labeled omeprazole developed hypertrichosis, causing hair to grow rapidly on their forehead, cheeks, arms, and legs, according to one mother's account to El Pais.Source: IANS