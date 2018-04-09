Babies over 21 Months can distinguish a respected leader from a bully, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Babies Can Distinguish a Leader from a Bully: Study

‘Infants in the second year of life can understand the leaders and the bullies, they also understand that with good leaders, you will have to obey them even when they are gone, But with bullies, they understood that they were to obey them only when they are around’

The study analyzed infants' eye-gazing behavior, a standard approach for measuring expectations in children too young to explain their thinking to adults. This "violation-of-expectation" method relies on the observation that infants stare longer at events that contradict their expectations.Previous studies had shown that infants could recognize power differences between two or more characters, said University of Illinois Psychology Alumni Distinguished Professor Renee Baillargeon, who conducted the new research."For example, infants will stare longer at scenarios where larger characters defer to smaller ones. They also take note when a character who normally wins a confrontation with another suddenly loses," she said. "But little was known about infants' ability to distinguish between different bases of power."To get at this question, Baillargeon developed a series of animations depicting cartoon characters interacting with an individual portrayed as a leader, a bully or a likable person with no evident power.She first tested how adults - undergraduate students at the University of Illinois - responded to the scenarios and found that the adults identified the characters as intended. Next, she measured the eye-gazing behavior of infants as they watched the same animations."In one experiment, the infants watched a scenario in which a character portrayed either as a leader, or a bully gave an order ("Time for bed!") to three protagonists, who initially obeyed," Baillargeon said. "The character then left the scene and the protagonists either continued to obey or disobeyed."A third experiment tested whether the infants were responding to the likeability of the characters in the scenarios, rather than to their status as leaders or bullies.," Baillargeon said. ""Finally, when the likable character left, the infants expected the protagonists to disobey, most likely because the character held no power over them," Baillargeon said.The new findings confirm earlier studies showing that infants can detect differences in power between individuals and expect those differences to endure over time, Baillargeon said."Our results also provide evidence that infants in the second year of life can already distinguish between leaders and bullies," she said. "Infants understand that with leaders, you have to obey them even when they are not around; with bullies, though, you have to obey them only when they are around."Source: Eurekalert