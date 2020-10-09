Babies Born During Fall are at Higher Risk of Allergies

said Jessica Hui, MD, a pediatrician at National Jewish Health and lead author of the study.The skin of children with eczema has high levels of harmful bacteria called staph aureus. This weakens the skin's ability to keep out allergens and pathogens.The body sees food particles that penetrate the skin, rather than being digested, as foreign bodies. This triggers an immune response, produces antibodies, and causes the child to become allergic.Researchers are exploring environmental and genetic factors that may contribute to weakened skin barrier in babies.For the trial, pregnant women were enrolled, and their babies were followed into early childhood years. Everything from environmental factors, genetics, to medications taken and products used in the home were considered .The findings will help explain why the babies born in the fall are at greater risk for the atopic march and will also help develop solutions to stop the conditionAnother potential solution could be to seal babies' skin barriers with eczema using wet wraps and lotions. They can also be introduced to allergenic food early in life for kids at risk, to prevent atopic march.Dr. Hui said.Source: Medindia