'Baahubali' Director And Family Test For Coronavirus
SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested Covid-19 positive. Rajamouli confirmed the news on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday evening.and

The filmmaker, who shot to fame directing the "Baahubali" films, is living under home quarantine as suggested by doctors along with family.

"My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors," read Rajamouli's tweet.


In a separate tweet, the filmmaker expressed eagerness to donate his plasma for the purpose of finding a treatment for the virus.

"All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma," he wrote.

On the work front, Rajamouli is busy with another big-ticket film, "RRR", starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

Source: IANS

