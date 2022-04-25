BA.2 Variant Identified in Bengaluru

Advertisement

BA.2 variants were earlier found in New Delhi and Mumbai.Manjunath feels there is a possibility of a fourth Covid wave beginning in Karnataka in three to four weeks, and the BA.2 variant might be responsible for the surge.However, if a fourth wave hits the state, the number of people getting admitted to hospitals will be lesser than before though the infection will spread rapidly, Manjunath stated."There are no restrictions in place in the state now and all activities have resumed just like in the pre-Covid period. This is going to result in a spike in Covid cases in another two weeks. People need to be cautious," he warned.Those with comorbidities need to be cautious, while wearing masks should again be made mandatory, Manjunath said.He also advised people not to neglect symptoms of fever, cough and cold and get tested at the earliest.Source: IANS