BA.2 Variant Identified in Bengaluru

by Colleen Fleiss on April 25, 2022 at 11:34 PM
BA.2 Variant Identified in Bengaluru

Two cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which is more transmissible than the original strain, have been identified in Bengaluru. A decision has been taken to increase the number of tests in the state, especially in Bengaluru.

The authorities are worried that higher number of Covid cases are being reported from Mahadevapura and East Zones in Bengaluru where most major IT companies are located with lakhs of software professionals at work.

C.N. Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, said on Saturday that Covid variants BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 have been found in the state.

BA.2 variants were earlier found in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Manjunath feels there is a possibility of a fourth Covid wave beginning in Karnataka in three to four weeks, and the BA.2 variant might be responsible for the surge.
However, if a fourth wave hits the state, the number of people getting admitted to hospitals will be lesser than before though the infection will spread rapidly, Manjunath stated.

"There are no restrictions in place in the state now and all activities have resumed just like in the pre-Covid period. This is going to result in a spike in Covid cases in another two weeks. People need to be cautious," he warned.

Those with comorbidities need to be cautious, while wearing masks should again be made mandatory, Manjunath said.

He also advised people not to neglect symptoms of fever, cough and cold and get tested at the earliest.

Source: IANS
What's New on Medindia
World Malaria Day 2022 — "Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives"
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 — "Get Yourself Tested"
