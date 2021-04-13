by Colleen Fleiss on  April 13, 2021 at 10:38 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

B117 COVID Variant Doesn't Lead To Severe Illness, Death
People infected with the B117 variant of the coronavirus did not experience more severe illness and death, revealed a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

However, the strain, popularly called as the UK variant, remains more contagious than original strains of the virus, the npr.org reported.

It first emerged in England in September 2020, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is now the most common strain in the US.


For the study, the team collected samples from patients at the University College London Hospital and the North Middlesex University Hospital between November 9 to December 20, 2020.

Of the 341 patients, 58 per cent were positive for the B117 variant. The other 42 per cent were infected with a different strain, the report said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Raised Mental Health Issues Within Families
The study by Penn State researchers found that in the first months of the pandemic, parents reported that their children were experiencing higher levels of depression and anxiety, and disruptive and aggressive behavior, than before the pandemic.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementNeck Cracking