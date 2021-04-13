B117 COVID Variant Doesn't Lead To Severe Illness, Death

It first emerged in England in September 2020, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is now the most common strain in the US.
‘Patients who tested positive for the B117 variant also reportedly had higher "viral loads," or greater amounts of the virus in their bodies.’
For the study, the team collected samples from patients at the University College London Hospital and the North Middlesex University Hospital between November 9 to December 20, 2020.
Of the 341 patients, 58 per cent were positive for the B117 variant. The other 42 per cent were infected with a different strain, the report said.
Source: IANS