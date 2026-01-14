A personalized “living drug” now on the National Health Service gives adults with aggressive B-cell leukemia a powerful new chance, delivering long remissions and hope.

A breakthrough, with the first patient on the National Health Service calling it “fantastic” and “very sci-fi”.Oscar Murphy, 28, who has a fast-moving form of blood cancer, received CAR T-cell therapy at Manchester Royal Infirmary ().Oscar was given the first of two infusions on 2 January, made from his own immune cells, which had beenNHS England has approved funding for this immunotherapy at several centers nationwide. Around 50 National Health Service patients each year are expected to benefit. Oscar was diagnosed within March 2025.He underwent chemotherapy followed by a donor stem cell transplant in July, but in November he was told the cancer had returned.“The leukemia I have moves incredibly fast,” said the car salesman from Bury. “It needs an even faster response to stop it. Now we finally have that answer.”In clinical trials,On average,Oscar’s hematologist, Dr. Eleni Tholouli, said CAR T-cell therapy is“Usually, this type of leukemia is extremely aggressive, and adult patients do not survive beyond six to eight months. With this therapy, we can offer them years and potentially a cure.“It is hugely significant and is transforming how we treat this cancer.” CAR T-cell therapyand lymphomas, but only now has it been extended to adults with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.Last month, Oscar had T-cells, a type of white blood cell, collected and sent to a laboratory in Stevenage.There, the cells werethat allows them to recognize cancer.New surface receptors, like a lock and key, flagging them for destruction.They become, or CAR T-cells, and are multiplied in the lab to create millions of copies.Oscar’s personalized treatment, known as a living drug, was frozen and transported to Manchester Royal Infirmary.The small bag holding his therapy contained. Oscar said he was amazed that such a small dose could be so powerful.“It feels very sci-fi, but if it removes the cancer permanently and my own cells can do it, that is just fantastic.”Oscar received a second infusion of 300 million cells yesterday, completing his CAR T-cell treatment.Because this is a living drug, the, continuing to grow and work after the final infusion.The CAR T-cell therapy is produced by Autolus, a spin-out company from University College London.During earlier trials, patients’ cells had to be shipped to laboratories in the United States.The list price is, although the National Health Service has secured a confidential discount.It will be offered to, at centers in Cambridge, Newcastle, Sheffield, Plymouth, and London.Patients from Wales and Northern Ireland will need to travel to England. It hasNHS England estimates that about 50 patients a year could benefit, but Dr. Tholouli told the BBC the number may be higher and predicted it wouldProf. Peter Johnson, National Health Service National Clinical Director for Cancer, described it as aHe said it was “remarkable” that a treatment now delivered in National Health Service hospitals had grown out of scientific work carried out in the United Kingdom.“It will help more people like Oscar live longer and healthier lives.”Chris Williams, 29, from Belfast, was diagnosed with the same aggressive leukemia in 2021.When his cancer returned, he received CAR T-cell therapy in Manchester while it was still experimental. He has now“A few years ago I was very unwell, and now I can live a full life. I returned to work. I also met Chloe, and now we are engaged.“I have incredible support from my family, and they are over the moon.”Oscar and his fiancée Lauren were married at Manchester Royal Infirmary last month.He told he wanted to “get it done” because of the uncertainty surrounding his condition, although they have another ceremony planned for October.“I want children and a white picket fence with my amazing wife. I just want that normality. This is my gateway to achieving it, and I cannot wait.”To sum up, the arrival of CAR T-cell therapy for adults with aggressive B-cell leukemia marks a turning point, offering longer survival, fewer side effects, and the realistic possibility of lasting remission and cure.Source-Medindia