Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY: Completes 150 Days, 12 Lakh Patients Get Free of Cost Healthcare

In less than 150 days since the launch of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme, more than 12 lakh people have received treatment. Launched on 23rd September by the Hon'ble Prime Minister from Ranchi, the scheme has provided secondary and tertiary care benefits worth over INR 1,600 crores to beneficiaries across the country.

‘PM-JAY aims to provide a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to more than 10.74 crore poor families or 50 crore people for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empaneled health care providers.’

In addition, more than 1.7 crore beneficiary e-cards have been generated facilitating access to quality healthcare under the scheme to 12 lakh poor across the country. Currently 14,856 hospitals have been empaneled under PM-JAY. Out of these, around 7244 or 49 per cent are private hospitals.Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, Hon'ble Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said, "With its focus on providing best-in-class impatient care to the poorest 40 per cent in the country, PM-JAY is, two-thirds of the total hospital admission amount of more than Rs. 1,600 crores has been utilized towards tertiary care procedures or treatment for serious illnesses.""Cardiology and cardio-thoracic and vascular procedures such as CAG (Coronary Angiography), PTCA - double and single stent (medicated, inclusive of diagnostic angiogram), Coronary Ballon Angioplasty and Orthopedics procedure such as External fixation - Long bone are the top five packages of PM-JAY worth more than Rs. 592 crores and account for 37 per cent of the total admission amount," he added.1.3 lakh village level entrepreneurs across more than 65,500 Common Service Centres (CSCs), a network of single-window service providers, run by village level entrepreneurs (VLEs), that are a part of the government's rural outreach programme for delivery of digital services, have been engaged for verification of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries through generation of PM-JAY e-cards across 13 states.Source: Medindia