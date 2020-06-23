by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  June 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM Alternative Medicine News
Ayurvedic Medicine ‘Coronil’ to Treat Coronavirus
Patanjali Ayurveda, run by Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev claims to have developed a cure for coronavirus. The medicine called Coronil, which is a mixture of Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulasi, has proven to be 100 percent effective in clinical trials.

India's coronavirus count has reached 4,25,282 cases with 13,699 deaths as of June 22nd.

The comepany's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Acharya Balkrishna stated on twittwe, "Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar."


The medicine was used for clinical trials and has been able to cure patients within 5-14 days. Balkrishna quoted, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results.

Patanjali CEO has advised people to practice yoga and adhere to healthy diet in order to boost immunity and keep themselves healthy. The study states that cure of COVID-19 is possible through Ayurveda. The results of controlled clinical trials will be released in 4-5 days.

Source: Medindia

