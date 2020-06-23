Ayurvedic Medicine ‘Coronil’ to Treat Coronavirus

The medicine was used for clinical trials and has been able to cure patients within 5-14 days. Balkrishna quoted, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results.Patanjali CEO has advised people to practice yoga and adhere to healthy diet in order to boost immunity and keep themselves healthy. The study states that cure of COVID-19 is possible through Ayurveda. The results of controlled clinical trials will be released in 4-5 days.Source: Medindia