Axitinib Drug Improves Survival for Incurable Head and Neck Cancer Patients

‘Metastatic head and neck squamous cancer is an incurable disease with inadequate treatment options and a poor prognosis. ’

Additionally, 75 percent of patients with alterations in the PI3K signaling pathway involved in cell cycle regulation had a good response to the therapy, versus 17 percent of those without the alterations." states the study author Paul Swiecicki, M.D. "."One of the stumbling blocks for this type of combination therapy has been the significant side effects that occur when the two approaches are used simultaneously, he says. However, the current study revealed that axitinib might actually prime the body in a way that makes subsequent immunotherapy more effective.Although the clinical trial is small, the study examined what happened to those who received immunotherapy after axitinib and found these patients' cancers responded exceptionally well."This supports the idea that we may be able to combine the two strategies in a new way by giving them sequentially rather than at the same time, which should cut down on the severity of the side effects," Swiecicki says.Source: Medindia