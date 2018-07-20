medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Award to Examine Repetitive Head Injuries among Football Players

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 20, 2018 at 3:35 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A $793,000 K23 Award to examine repetitive head injuries among the National Football League players over a period of five years has been offered to Michael Alosco, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM).
Award to Examine Repetitive Head Injuries among Football Players
Award to Examine Repetitive Head Injuries among Football Players

Alosco will use MRI data and biomarkers to examine patterns of white matter alterations in former NFL players compared to healthy individuals, as well as those with Alzheimer's disease dementia. He will do so by leveraging ongoing studies at BUSM, including the NINDS-funded DIAGNOSE CTE Research Project, led by Robert Stern, PhD, professor of neurology, and the National Institute on Aging (NIA) funded BU Alzheimer's Disease Center (BU ADC).

Repetitive brain trauma has been associated with later-life neurological disorders, including the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). To date, the only way to diagnosis CTE is through brain autopsy. Alosco's research will attempt to provide a better understanding of the development of CTE prior to autopsy. The K23 Award will additionally provide him with advanced and cutting-edge training in CTE to facilitate his progression as an independent clinical neuroscientist.

"This research will allow our group to investigate the relationship between exposure to repetitive head impacts and white matter alterations in former NFL players, as well as investigate the association between white matter alterations with later-life clinical function and proposed biomarkers of CTE," he explained.

Alosco completed his pre-doctoral internship in clinical neuropsychology at the VA Boston Healthcare System. In 2015, he was awarded a post-doctoral fellowship at the BU ADC and BU CTE Center through the NIA-funded Alzheimer's Disease Translational Research Training Program. In 2016, Alosco received a National Research Service Award from NINDS to continue his advanced clinical research training at the BU ADC and BU CTE Center.

Alosco was the recipient of the American Psychological Association Early Graduate Student Research Award in 2012. He received the Kent State University David B. Smith Award in 2014, an award that provides recognition for the most outstanding graduate student at Kent State University. He also received a 2016-2017 BU ADC Pilot Grant. He has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, and is the co-editor of the forthcoming Oxford Handbook of Adult Cognitive Disorders. He is a member of the American Psychological Association and Massachusetts Neuropsychological Society.

The K23 Award is a highly competitive grant, formally known as the Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award. Its purpose is to support the career development of individuals with a clinical doctoral degree who have made a commitment to focus their research endeavors on patient-oriented research.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Head Injury

Head Injury

Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.

Aphasia

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Headache / Cephalgia

Headache / Cephalgia

A headache literally means 'pain in the head'. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some

Cluster Headache

Cluster Headache

Cluster headache is a periodic, intense, sharp, burning and explosive pain that begins suddenly on one side of the head and tends to get worse quickly, reaching its peak within 10 minutes.

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup Football 2014 has seen its share of injuries that are part and parcel of any sport, more so, a game like football. Know some details of the common injuries seen during a football game.

More News on:

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries Leg Injuries and Disorders 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's disease is a developmental disorder in which the shinbone is affected, resulting in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...