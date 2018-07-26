medindia
Avoidable and Unnecessary Treatments of Thyroid Cancers

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 26, 2018 at 11:19 PM
Overdiagnosis, unnecessary or excessive treatments of thyroid cancers may contribute to the rising rate of thyroid cancer death in the world, according to a research team at The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice.
More Americans are being diagnosed with thyroid cancer than ever before--over the past 25 years its incidence has tripled. This year alone, more than 50,000 people in the U.S., the majority of them of women, will receive a thyroid cancer diagnosis. Yet, despite the dramatic rise in the rate of diagnosis, morality due to thyroid cancer has remained stable.
  • Drs. H. Gilbert Welch (The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice) and Gerard Doherty (Dept. of Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital), asserts that this steep increase in the number of people being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, largely reflecting the detection of small papillary thyroid cancers, points to widespread overdiagnosis. Efforts to reduce overdiagnosis are needed, such as refraining from biopsying small thyroid nodules as advocated by the American Thyroid Association. But, Welch and Doherty also advocate strongly for measures designed to reduce overtreatment. These include:
  • Active surveillance for selected patients with small papillary thyroid cancers.
  • In cases where patients prefer to remove the cancer, Welch and Doherty state the case for a lobectomy (removal of about half the thyroid gland), the lesser of the two surgical options available, as opposed to a total thyroidectomy. The less-extensive lobectomy carries a lower risk of nerve damage, avoids the risk of hypoparathyroidism and, in many cases, allows patients to forgo the need for permanent thyroid hormone-replacement.
The risk of death from thyroid cancer is extremely low (roughly 2% over 25) years and that risk is unaffected by the choice of procedure, total thyroidectomy or lobectomy. Given that fact, one would expect that lobectomy would be the more common surgical procedure of the two. Surprisingly, as Welch and Doherty point out, the opposite is true: The rate of total thyroidectomy is increasing, with about 80 percent of patients who have surgery to treat localized thyroid cancer undergoing a full thyroidectomy.

While speculating on the reasons for this apparent contradiction, lack of knowledge of new practice guidelines, the difficulties associated with "de-intensifying" care, Welch and Doherty suggest primary care practitioners can help by educating patients about the heterogeneity of cancer: not all cancers or cancer diagnosis are the same- some cancers warrant aggressive treatment, some less aggressive treatment, others are better off left alone.

"The average age of diagnosis for thyroid cancer is 50, as compared to say the average of breast cancer which is 62," Welch says. "So, potentially someone could live up to half of their life with the effects, both physical and psychological, of these treatments. That's something we need to take very seriously."

Source: Eurekalert

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

"Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck," that's what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.

Papillary Thyroid Cancer

Papillary Thyroid Cancer

Papillary thyroid cancer accounts for almost 80 % of all thyroid cancer cases. Surgery and radioiodine therapy are the mostly used treatment options.

Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction

Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction

High or low thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level is indicative of a dysfunctional thyroid.

Goitre (Thyroid Swelling)

Goitre (Thyroid Swelling)

Goitre is an enlargement of the thyroid gland. Autoimmune diseases, hereditary factors, iodine deficiency cause goitre.

Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis

Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic hormone levothyroxine is an effective lifelong oral drug.

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism

Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. Hypothyroidism during pregnancy can seriously impact the health of the mother and baby in the womb.

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ‘National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)’.

More News on:

Iodine Deficiency Disorder Hyperthyroidism Hypothyroidism Thyroid Cancer Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy 

