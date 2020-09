Consuming processed red meat increased a protein compound that may raise the risk of stroke, heart disease, and diabetes complications. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nutrients.



When processed meat is seared at high temperatures, it creates compounds called advanced glycation end products or AGEs, which, when consumed, can accumulate in your body and intervene with normal cell functions, reports study author Permal Deo from the UniSA.

"Consumption of high-AGE foods can contribute to vascular and myocardial stiffening, inflammation, and oxidative stress - all signs of degenerative disease," Deo added.