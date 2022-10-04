About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Available Of COVID Precaution Dose for Adults

by Karishma Abhishek on April 10, 2022 at 11:59 PM
COVID precaution doses are now available for adults above the age of 18 years at private vaccination centers from Sunday (April 10, 2022).

All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

About 96 percent of all 15 plus population in the country has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine jab while about 83 per cent of 15 plus population has received both the doses.

Over 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers, and 60 plus population group. Along with, around 45 percent of 12 to 14 years age group has received the first dose of vaccine against the COVID pandemic.

The ongoing free vaccination program through Government Vaccination Centres for the first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers, and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.

Source: IANS
More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

