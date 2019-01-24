Autophagy Turns Out To Be Bad For Cancer: Study

Autophagy, A cellular recycling process which was previously thought to be bad has been found to be good. In the study, they actually found it to be assisting in stopping the growth of cancer. The results of this study are published in the Nature journal.

Salk research shows that cellular recycling process, thought to fuel cancer's growth, can actually prevent it.Just as plastic tips protect the ends of shoelaces and keep them from fraying when we tie them, molecular tips called telomeres to protect the ends of chromosomes and keep them from fusing when cells continually divide and duplicate their DNA. But while losing the plastic tips may lead to messy laces, telomere loss may lead to cancer.Salk Institute scientists studyingThe work, which appeared in the journal Nature on January 23, 2019, reveals"These results were a complete surprise," says Jan Karlseder, a professor in Salk's Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory and the senior author of the paper. "There are many checkpoints that prevent cells from dividing out of control and becoming cancerous, but we did not expect autophagy to be one of them."Karlseder's team wanted to better understand crisis--both because crisis often results in widespread cell death that prevents precancerous cells from continuing to full-blown cancer and because the mechanism underlying this beneficial cell death isn't well-understood."Many researchers assumed cell death in crisis occurs through apoptosis, which along with autophagy is one of two types of programmed cell death," says Joe Nassour, a postdoctoral fellow in the Karlseder lab and the paper's first author. "But no one was doing experiments to find out if that was really the case." To investigate crisis and the cell death that typically ensues, Karlseder and Nassour used healthy human cells to run a series of experiments in which they compared normally growing cells with cells they forced into crisis. By disabling various growth-limiting genes (also known as tumor-suppressor genes), their group enabled the cells to replicate with abandon, their telomeres getting shorter and shorter in the process.The researchers then explored what happened when they prevented autophagy in the crisis cells. The results were striking:Finally, the team tested what happened when they induced specific kinds of DNA damage in the normal cells, either to the ends of the chromosomes (via telomere loss) or to regions in the middle. Cells with telomere loss activated autophagy, while cells with DNA damage to other chromosomal regions activated apoptosis. This shows that apoptosis is not the only mechanism to destroy cells that may be precancerous due to DNA damage and that there is direct cross-talk between telomeres and autophagy.The work reveals that. (Once cancer has begun, blocking autophagy may still be a valid strategy of "starving" a tumor, as a 2015 study by Salk Professor Reuben Shaw, a co-author on the current paper, discovered.)Karlseder, who holds the Donald and Darlene Shiley Chair, adds, "This work is exciting because it represents so many completely novel discoveries. We didn't know it was possible for cells to survive the crisis; we didn't know autophagy is involved with the cell death in crisis; we certainly didn't know how autophagy prevents the accumulation of genetic damage. This opens up a completely new field of research we are eager to pursue."Next, the researchers plan to more closely investigate the split in cell-death pathways whereby damage to chromosome ends (telomeres) leads to autophagy while damage to other parts of chromosomes leads to apoptosis.Source: Eurekalert