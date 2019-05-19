medindia

Automatic Diagnosis System for Neurological Diseases Using Deep Learning Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 19, 2019 at 6:05 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Osaka University and The University of Tokyo scientists have developed MNet, an automated diagnostic system for neurological diseases using magnetoencephalography (MEG). Their research results were published in Scientific Reports.
Automatic Diagnosis System for Neurological Diseases Using Deep Learning Developed
Automatic Diagnosis System for Neurological Diseases Using Deep Learning Developed

MEG and electroencephalography (EEG) are essential for diagnosing neurological diseases such as epilepsy. MEG allows for the acquisition of detailed temporal-spatial patterns of human brain activity through the measurement of electro-magnetic field associated with neural activity, extracting detailed time-series signals from 160 sensors. Although information obtained from these tests is important for diagnosis, time and expertise are necessary for reading and analyzing, and abnormal waveform patterns may be missed.

The AI-powered automatic classification system MNet, which utilizes DNN as a computational framework, is based on a neural network called EnvNet (end-to-end convolutional neural network for environmental sound classification) and can be trained to extract and learn features of neuroimaging signals unique to various neurological diseases from a massive amount of time-series neuroimaging data.

The team expected that the use of DNN would allow for the system to learn the characteristics of neurological diseases from many signals and classify patients with neurological diseases more accurately than conventional methods using waveforms.

With MNet, they tried to classify neuroimaging big data on 140 patients with epilepsy, 26 patients with spinal cord injuries, and 67 healthy subjects. The trained MNet succeeded in classifying healthy subjects and those with the two neurological diseases with an accuracy of over 70% and patients with epilepsy and healthy subjects with an accuracy of nearly 90%. The classification accuracy was significantly higher than that obtained by a support vector machine (SVM), a conventional general machine learning method based on waveforms (relative band powers of EEG signal). Moving forward, this technique will be used for diagnosis of various neurological diseases, evaluation of severity, prognosis, and efficacy of treatment.

"Machine learning is constantly advancing, with new techniques being developed all the time. However, no matter how much analytical methods advance, if the quality of underlying data is poor, a sharp distinction cannot be drawn. We carried out the process of machine learning by utilizing DNN, which processed big data mainly from the Osaka University Hospital Epilepsy Center. We'd like to increase the number and the types of diseases to be diagnosed without sacrificing quality of data so that our technique will be helpful in clinical practice," says researcher Jo Aoe of Osaka University.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Mal de Debarquement Syndrome

Mal de Débarquement Syndrome is a rocking sensation that occurs due to motion or non-motion-related events. Journey by ship is a classic cause while trauma or childbirth are spontaneous causes of the syndrome.

Personalized Treatments for Patients With Neurological Diseases

Unique brain fingerprint called Therapeutic Intervention Fingerprint (pTIF) can predict the effectiveness of potential interventions for controlling a patient's disease evolution among patients with neurological diseases.

Link Between Stress Granules and Neurological Diseases

Stress granules are linked to a range of neurodegenerative diseases. Understanding of proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases which can pave the way to new treatment approaches for disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's ...

New Antibodies Target Protein Structures Common to Several Neurological Diseases

A new kind of antibody targets a feature shared by proteins thought to cause the most damage in Alzheimer's disease and related conditions creating potential for a unified treatment approach.

More News on:

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence 

What's New on Medindia

Top 6 Cooling Spices For Summer

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day: A ''Drive'' to Raise Global Awareness

Skin Cancer Awareness Month - 'Do You Use Sun Protection'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive