medindia

Autoantibodies in Pregnancy may Cause Behavioral Disorders in the Child

by Iswarya on  September 19, 2019 at 1:21 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Embryonic damage of the autoantibodies could be an unnoticed cause of behavioral disorders in kids with conditions such as autism, schizophrenia, and ADHD. The findings of the study are published in the journal Annals of Neurology.
Autoantibodies in Pregnancy may Cause Behavioral Disorders in the Child
Autoantibodies in Pregnancy may Cause Behavioral Disorders in the Child

Dysfunctions in the maternal immune system that occur during pregnancy could possibly lead to impaired brain development in the unborn child.

Show Full Article


This is suggested by studies by the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) and Charite - Universitaetsmedizin Berlin, which are based on laboratory experiments and additional findings in humans.

During pregnancy, antibodies from the mother's blood constantly enter the embryonic circulation via the umbilical cord to protect the developing child from infection. However, not all maternal antibodies are directed against foreign substances and serve to defend from pathogens. Some antibodies - known as autoantibodies - attack the body's own tissues. They may thus cause damage that can manifest, for example, like autoimmune diseases. Just like the beneficial antibodies, a pregnant woman passes on potentially harmful autoantibodies to her unborn child. This could promote the development of behavioral disorders in the child, as recent studies in animal models suggest. Initial data from studies in humans support these findings.

Dangerous Antibodies

The current study, led by Dr. Harald Pruess from the DZNE's Berlin site and the Department of Neurology with Experimental Neurology at the Charite, focused on an autoantibody that targets a specific protein on the surface of brain cells. This molecule, known as 'NMDA receptor,' is essential for the interconnection of neurons and normal brain development.

"The NMDA receptor antibody is a relatively common autoantibody. Data from blood donations suggest that up to one percent of the general population may carry this particular autoantibody in their blood. The reasons for this are largely unclear," said Pruess. If this autoantibody reaches the brain, serious inflammations can arise. However, most carriers are free of such symptoms because the blood-brain barrier - a filtering tissue that surrounds the brain's blood vessels - is usually hardly penetrable for antibodies. Unless this barrier is damaged or, as with an embryo in early pregnancy, not yet fully developed.

"We investigated the hypothesis that NMDA receptor antibodies reach the brain of the embryo and cause subtle but lasting impairments during this important phase of brain development," explained Pruess. Indeed, in mice, large quantities of maternal autoantibodies were found to reach the brain of the embryo. This resulted in a reduction of NMDA receptors, altered physiological functions, and impaired neuronal development.

The offspring showed abnormalities in behavior, and some areas of their brains were smaller compared to healthy animals. "This hitherto unknown form of pregnancy-associated brain diseases is reminiscent of psychiatric disorders caused by rubella or chickenpox pathogens. These types of infections also have a temporary effect on the brain that can have lifelong consequences," said Pruess.

Findings in humans

In humans, initial analyses of data from a group of 225 mothers suggest that these autoantibodies occur more frequently in women who have a child with a neurodevelopmental disorder or psychiatric disease. The mothers seem to be protected by the blood-brain barrier. "Further studies will be needed in order to confirm the link between maternal NMDA receptor antibodies and human psychiatric disorders in humans," Pruess emphasized.

"However, should future research results confirm our hypothesis, tests for such antibodies in pregnant women would have to be included in prenatal screenings. Where necessary, this would allow initiating treatments to remove the autoantibodies in order to prevent the child from suffering potentially life-long adverse health effects."

The current results may explain why previous studies have failed to demonstrate a clear link between NMDA receptor antibodies and psychiatric diseases such as schizophrenia. In newborns, the antibodies transferred by the mother are broken down within a matter of weeks. Most patients in existing studies were young adults. Therefore, when the testing for these autoantibodies took place, they had long since disappeared.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?

Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy

Losing baby weight is as important as any weight loss program and the best way to lose baby weight is to incorporate a healthy diet and exercise program.

Ultrasound During Pregnancy

Ultrasound during pregnancy is a non-invasive procedure and is an integral part of the fetal monitoring during the pregnancy.

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the USA alone an estimate of 120,000 - 160,000 women are HIV- infected.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flyPregnancy and Antenatal CareAIDS and Pregnancy

What's New on Medindia

Computed Tomography

Playing Mahjong can Help You Cope with Depression

Top 10 Home Remedies to Treat Hypothyroidism
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive