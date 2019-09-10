Autism Linked To Excess Weight Gain in Children, Says Study

Children with autism spectrum disorders had a 41.1% more risk of developing obesity than matched groups of children. And on average, 22 percent of children with autism were found to have obesity, according to the recent meta-analysis published in Obesity Reviews.

The analysis, which examined results from relevant published studies, also found that children with autism spectrum disorders who were of non?Caucasian race, older in age, female, and living in the United States had especially higher rates of overweight or obesity.



‘Neurobehavioral abnormalities and treatment decisions might have caused excessive weight gain in children with autism.’

"Clinicians as well as parents need to be made aware of this greater risk to prevent our children with autism from being victims of obesity and its devastating complications."



Source: Eurekalert

