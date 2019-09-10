medindia

Autism Linked To Excess Weight Gain in Children, Says Study

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 9, 2019 at 9:57 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children with autism spectrum disorders had a 41.1% more risk of developing obesity than matched groups of children. And on average, 22 percent of children with autism were found to have obesity, according to the recent meta-analysis published in Obesity Reviews.
Autism Linked To Excess Weight Gain in Children, Says Study
Autism Linked To Excess Weight Gain in Children, Says Study

The analysis, which examined results from relevant published studies, also found that children with autism spectrum disorders who were of non?Caucasian race, older in age, female, and living in the United States had especially higher rates of overweight or obesity.

Show Full Article


"Neurobehavioral abnormalities related to autism, and more importantly, our treatment decisions may contribute to excessive weight gain in children with autism," said lead author Chanaka Kahathuduwa, MD (MBBS), PhD, of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

"Clinicians as well as parents need to be made aware of this greater risk to prevent our children with autism from being victims of obesity and its devastating complications."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

AutismZone DietHeight and Weight-KidsBody Mass IndexExercise To Gain WeightWeight Loss Program For MenBattle of the BulgeDiabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened BeveragesRett SyndromeMantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive