by Iswarya on  April 6, 2020 at 2:29 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Autism Disorder More Common in Boys: Study
Neuron offers new clues to why autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more common in boys than in girls, reports a new study.

Researchers led by Katherine Roche from National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US, compared two NLGN4 genes, (one on the X chromosome and one on the Y chromosome), which are essential for establishing and maintaining synapses, the communication points between neurons.

Every cell in our body contains two sex chromosomes. Females have two X chromosomes; males have one X and one Y chromosome.


Until now, it was assumed that the NLGN4X and NLGN4Y genes, which encode proteins that are 97 percent identical, functioned equally well in neurons.

But using a variety of advanced technology including biochemistry, molecular biology, and imaging tools, the study, published in the journal Neuron, discovered that the proteins encoded by these genes display different functions.

The NLGN4Y protein is less able to move to the cell surface in brain cells and is therefore unable to assemble and maintain synapses, making it difficult for neurons to send signals to one another.

When the researchers fixed the error in cells in a dish, they restored much of its correct function.

"We really need to look at NLGN4X and NLGN4Y more carefully. Mutations in NLGN4X can lead to widespread and potentially very severe effects in brain function, and the role of NLGNY is still unclear," said study first author Thien A Nguyen.

The research team found that the problems with NLGN4Y were due to a single amino acid. They also discovered that the region surrounding that amino acid in NLGN4X is sensitive to mutations in the human population.

In females, when one of the NLGN4X genes has a mutation, the other one can often compensate. However, in males, diseases can occur when there is a mutation in NLGN4X because there is no compensation from NLGN4Y, the researcher said.

"The knowledge about these proteins will help doctors treating patients with mutations in NLGN4X better understand their symptoms," said Dr.Roche.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Altering Gut Microbiota: A Potential Therapy for Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD)
Modulation of gut microbiota could be an effective therapy for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), suggests a new research.
READ MORE
New Approach Helps reduce Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms
A clinical trial of omega fatty acid supplementation in toddlers born preterm reveals that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms can be improved. A daily dose of the omega fatty acid supplementation helps reduce ASD symptoms.
READ MORE
Autism Spectrum Disorder May Hamper the Feeling of Smell
Although this sense is not our primary sense, as it is in many other mammals, we still subliminally read and react to certain odors.
READ MORE
Track Eye Movements to Diagnose Autism Spectrum Disorder
Autism can now be easily diagnosed in individuals by tracking their eye movements, which focuses on different locations on the screen.
READ MORE
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia
Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.
READ MORE
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
READ MORE
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
READ MORE
Rett Syndrome
Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

AutismRett SyndromeAcquired Epileptiform AphasiaLoss of Taste