Australia`s Diphtheria Outbreak 2026: What to Know

What is causing Australia's 2026 diphtheria outbreak and how can you protect yourself and your family from this deadly disease?

Australia Sees Sharp Surge in Diphtheria Cases After Years of Low Numbers

What is Diphtheria

Global Diphtheria Resurgence: Rising Cases Beyond Australia Signal Widening Threat

Outbreak of diphtheria in the Kimberley - (https://news.wapha.org.au/outbreak-of-diphtheria-in-the-kimberley/)

A disease that once killed thousands of Australians annually and was thought to be all but eradicated is making an alarming comeback.that has spread across multiple states and territories, with case numbers already more than double what was recorded in all of 2025 — and the year is barely four months old. ( )The National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System has recorded over 90 cases of diphtheria to date in 2026, with the bulk of notifications coming from the Northern Territory (57) and Western Australia (34).BothThere were fewer than 40 cases recorded nationwide in 2025, with no jurisdiction reaching double figures — a stark contrast that highlights the severity of the current outbreak. No state or territory has reported more than 10 cases in a year since 2022, when Queensland recorded 25 cases.Four separate public health alerts have now been issued across the country. In March, thesince December 2025, with NT Health issuing its own alert a few weeks later confirming four cases had been identified across Darwin and Alice Springs since 23 March 2026.South Australia issued a third alert on 10 April after a single case of toxigenic respiratory diphtheria was recorded in a resident in the APY lands — the first such case in South Australia since 2021. The Darling Downs Public Health Unit in Queensland has since become the latest organization to release a public health alert.More than 80% of cases are cutaneous (skin) infections, and First Nations people account for over 90% of recorded cases. This disparity has drawn attention to the systemic health inequities facing Indigenous communities, particularly in remote regions of the NT, WA, and South Australia.Cutaneous infections typically present with primary skin ulcers featuring a grey-white slough or membrane, or as a secondary infection of existing skin lesions, while respiratory infections are characterized by fever, a sore throat, and malaise before grey-white spots appear on the tonsils or pharynx.The disease can also cause swelling in the neck and inflammation of the heart and nerves, which can be fatal in five to ten percent of people who become infected.The bacteria produce a toxin which can have life-threatening effects on the upper airway, and is also responsible for serious systemic effects on the body, including myocarditis and kidney damage. Transmission can occur through respiratory droplet infection or via direct contact with the skin, and it can also be transmitted through raw milk.The return of diphtheria is a sobering reminder of how deadly the disease once was.Vaccination started in Australia in the 1930s and the disease has rarely been seen since the 1950s.Respiratory diphtheria had not been seen in the Northern Territory for over 26 years prior to the current outbreak. Meanwhile, the first cases of diphtheria in over 30 years in northern New South Wales emerged in July 2022, when a two-year-old was diagnosed and admitted to intensive care — the beginning of what has since become a growing trend.Public health experts have pointed to declining vaccination rates as a key driver of the resurgence. Diphtheria vaccination rates in Australian children have historically been high — over 90% since 2000, with 94% of Australian 5-year-olds fully vaccinated against diphtheria in 2023. However, recent data reveals worrying slippage.In 2025, routine childhood immunization coverage fell to its lowest level in five years. Among 12-month-olds, vaccination coverage dropped from 94.8% in 2020 to 90.5% in 2025. For two-year-olds, it fell from 92.1% to 88.4%.Only 91.9% of five-year-olds in the NT have received all recommended doses of the diphtheria vaccine — the lowest of all states and territories. However, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in the NT have higher vaccine coverage, with 95.35% of five-year-olds vaccinated against diphtheria.Australia is not alone.In 2023–24, more than 28,000 cases and 828 deaths were reported across Nigeria, Guinea, Mauritania, and South Africa, with more than 80% of cases coming from Nigeria.The diphtheria-toxin vaccine is recommended as a routine vaccination in infants, children, and adolescents, with routine boosters available for pregnant women, laboratory workers, and travelers to countries with limited access to healthcare services.The message from health authorities is clear: vaccination remains the most powerful tool available.The diphtheria vaccination is free and readily available from GPs for everyone. In adulthood, the vaccine is recommended alongside tetanus and pertussis boosters every 10 years and during pregnancy.Source-Medindia