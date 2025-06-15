From Playground to Play Button: The Digital Surge in Australian Childhoods

Screen use disorders in children are rising, affecting sleep, behavior, learning, and mental well-being.
New research from Macquarie University reveals that gaming addiction and excessive smartphone use are emerging at younger ages than expected, with some children as young as 10 exhibiting signs of clinical-level gaming disorder. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Internet gaming disorder (IGD) and smartphone overuse in Australian primary school and secondary school children: prevalence and developmental impacts
Go to source) The study, published in Current Psychology, is Australia’s largest and youngest screen addiction prevalence study to date.
Beyond Teenagers: Challenging Assumptions on Problematic GamingLead researcher Brad Marshall from Macquarie University’s School of Psychological Sciences, and Director of the Screens and Gaming Disorder Clinic in Sydney, said the findings challenge assumptions that problematic gaming is primarily a teenage phenomenon.
"Most work on screen use disorders in children focuses on 15 and 16-year-olds, but we know these issues are beginning earlier and earlier," Marshall said.
The study found secondary school students averaged 9.03 hours daily on screens, while primary students spent 6.34 hours – a dramatic increase from 2017 pre-COVID data showing 6.09 hours for adolescents and 4.24 hours for primary students.
Marshall estimates the findings translate to approximately 100,000 Australian children with gaming disorder and 350,000 at risk of smartphone addiction.
Co-author Professor Wayne Warburton said the research underlines the importance of early intervention. “This study shows high screen use is a problem at a younger age than previously thought.”
The researchers called for early intervention strategies including parent education and school-based programs.
