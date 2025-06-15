From Playground to Play Button: The Digital Surge in Australian Childhoods

Screen use disorders in children are rising, affecting sleep, behavior, learning, and mental well-being.

Beyond Teenagers: Challenging Assumptions on Problematic Gaming

New research from Macquarie University reveals thatwith some children as young as 10 exhibiting signs of clinical-level gaming disorder. (The study, published inis Australia’s largest and youngest screen addiction prevalence study to date.From nearly 2000 Australian school students surveyed from Year 4 to Year 8, four percent of children showed signs of clinical or sub-clinicalLead researcher Brad Marshall from Macquarie University’s School of Psychological Sciences, and Director of the Screens and Gaming Disorder Clinic in Sydney, said the findings challenge assumptions that problematic gaming is primarily a teenage phenomenon."Most work on screen use disorders in children focuses on 15 and 16-year-olds, but we know these issues are beginning earlier and earlier," Marshall said.The study found secondary school students averaged 9.03 hours daily on screens, while primary students spent 6.34 hours – a dramatic increase from 2017 pre-COVID data showing 6.09 hours for adolescents and 4.24 hours for primary students.Marshall estimates the findings translate to approximatelyThe researchers measured real-world impacts across educational, emotional, behavioural, and social/physical development areas and found children with clinical-level gaming disorders showed impacts four times higher than those without screen problems.Co-author Professor Wayne Warburton said the research underlines the importance of early intervention. “This study shows high screen use is a problem at a younger age than previously thought.”The research was conducted by Marshall with co-authors Professor Wayne Warburton, Professor Maria Kangas and Professor Naomi Sweller, all from Macquarie University's School of Psychological Sciences.The researchers called for early intervention strategies including parent education and school-based programs.Source-Eurekalert