medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Australia: Flesh Eating Ulcers on Rise

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 17, 2018 at 1:49 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A warning over the rise of flesh-eating ulcers in Australia has been issued by health authorities, calling for an "urgent scientific response".
Australia: Flesh Eating Ulcers on Rise
Australia: Flesh Eating Ulcers on Rise

In a joint report, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) and health care provider Barwon Health detailed the rise of the Buruli ulcer in Australia, reports Xinhua news agency.

The tissue-destroying ulcer, commonly found in Africa, has reached epidemic proportions in regional parts of Victoria.

"(In Victoria state), the community is facing a worsening epidemic, defined by cases rapidly increasing in number, becoming more severe in nature, and occurring in new geographic areas," the report said.

"In 2016, there were 182 new cases -- the highest ever reported by 72 per cent. Yet, cases reported until November 11, 2017 have further increased by 51 per cent compared with the same period in 2016."

There have been no reported cases in New South Wales, South Australia or Tasmania; the three states closest to Victoria.

"Despite being recognised in Victoria since 1948, efforts to control the disease have been severely hampered because the environmental reservoir and mode of transmission to humans remain unknown. It is difficult to prevent a disease when it is not known how infection is acquired," the report said.

The ulcer is commonly associated with wetlands in Africa, particularly those with slow flowing or stagnant water.

"Lesions most commonly occur on exposed body areas, suggesting that bites, environmental contamination or trauma may play a role in infection, and that clothing may protect against disease. Recent evidence indicates that human to human transmission does not occur, although cases are commonly clustered among families," the report added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Flesh Eating Infections in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients may Increase With Drug Anakinra

Flesh Eating Infections in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients may Increase With Drug Anakinra

The use of drugs that block interleukin -1beta could increase the risk of invasion by flesh eating bacteria by 300 times in rheumatoid arthritis patients.

New Discovery Could Lead to Vaccine Against Flesh Eating Bacteria

New Discovery Could Lead to Vaccine Against Flesh Eating Bacteria

Patterns in the outer protein coat of group A Streptococcus bacteria have been uncovered by University of California San Diego researchers.

Flesh Eating Bacteria in Hong Kong

Flesh Eating Bacteria in Hong Kong

In what could prove to be worrying news for the health authorities in Hong Kong, a man died after being infected with a flesh eating bacteria

New Treatment For Flesh-Eating Bacterial Disease

New Treatment For Flesh-Eating Bacterial Disease

Necrotizing fasciitis (NF) or flesh-eating disease. A possible way to unlock a pathway for treating infectious diseases caused by flesh-eating bacteria.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

 Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling chilly most of the time might be pointing to an underlying health condition, like anemia, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...