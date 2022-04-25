Attention to Burnout Failure: Athletes' Point of View

Advertisement

It was found that absolute anxiety - an over-reaction to a nuisance and perceived failure - is strongly associated with athletes.This determination for failure can make them feel that any achievement is not enough and that the upcoming matches will be stressful in proportion, and may create a self-fulfilling performance prophecy.The study, led by Luke Olson of the University's School of Sports, Rehabilitation and Fitness, is believed to help shed light on physical stress.He said, "Most people have come across the term burnout, with a lot of research focusing on the reason why it develops.""There are many studies that have shown if an individual pursues perfection, whether that be in work, sport, or school, it can lead to burnout.""However, our study was able to determine one potential explanation as to why this is the case in sport, which suggests that the stresses of pursuing perfection can lead those to mentally disengage with their sporting activities."Athletes competed in a variety of sports, including athletics, golf, weightlifting, football, netball, and hockey.Burnout is defined as athletes' low sense of accomplishment, prolonged tiredness, and a passion for their sport.Cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and a warm mood are all thought to reduce perfect anxiety and prevent burnout.Mr. Olsson added, "There is a need to prevent athletes from experiencing burnout."He also said, "In the case of our research, the athletes themselves should be wary that pursuing perfection and being overly self-critical is likely to be doing more harm than good.""I believe athletes may be better served by being less self-critical which should allow them to celebrate successes in performance and embrace failures as an opportunity to reflect and improve rather than beat themselves up."This study thus helps to avoid burnout and keep a healthy mind to go along with a healthy body.Source: Medindia