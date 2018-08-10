medindia
Attempted Suicide Risk Among Sexual Minority Adolescents

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 8, 2018 at 11:07 PM Research News
The risk of attempted suicide is higher among adolescents who don't identify as heterosexual, found new study.
Attempted Suicide Risk Among Sexual Minority Adolescents
Why The Research Is Interesting: Suicide is among the leading causes of death for adolescents and increasing evidence suggests a greater risk of attempted suicide by adolescents who are sexual minorities.

Who and When: More than 2.3 million heterosexual and 113,468 sexual minority adolescents from 35 studies conducted in 10 countries

What (Study Measures and Outcomes): Increased odds of attempted suicide among sexual minority youths compared with heterosexual peers

How (Study Design): This was a systematic review and meta-analysis. A meta-analysis combines the results of multiple studies identified in a systematic review and quantitatively summarizes the overall association between the same exposure and outcomes measured across all studies.

Authors: Ester di Giacomo, M.D., of the University of Milano-Bicocca, Italy, and coauthors

Study Limitations: Data were self-reported; transgender youths were identified as an individual group in one study

Study Conclusions: Public awareness is important. Education and public health planning should include an evaluation of supportive strategies for sexual minority adolescents such as support programs, counseling and efforts at destigmatizing.

To Learn More: The full study is available on the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2018.2731)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Suicide

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

Study: Medical Intervention in Transgender Adolescents Appears to be Safe and Effective

Study: Medical Intervention in Transgender Adolescents Appears to be Safe and Effective

A new study finds that hormone treatment to halt puberty in adolescents with gender identity disorder does not cause lasting harm to their bones.

Arizona Emergency Medical Technicians Face Higher Risk of Suicide: Study

Arizona Emergency Medical Technicians Face Higher Risk of Suicide: Study

Suicide risk is 39 percent higher in Arizona emergency medical technicians compared to general public, finds a new study.

Specific Groups of Transgender Teens Could be at an Increased Risk of Suicide

Specific Groups of Transgender Teens Could be at an Increased Risk of Suicide

Two specific group of transgender teens could be at an increased risk of suicides, finds a new study.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Sex Addiction

Sex Addiction

Is sex addiction a malady that can be treated or is it only an excuse for celebrity romps?

